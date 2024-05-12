Combine Grilled Cheese With Another Classic Sandwich For The Ultimate Meaty Mashup
You can never go wrong with a good grilled cheese sandwich. It's arguably the pinnacle of enjoyment and comfort, all wrapped in a golden treat redolent of tangy cheese. As amazing as this sandwich already is, the fun doesn't end there. There are various ways to elevate your grilled cheese and make this beloved dish even more exhilarating, including a mashup with another classic favorite — the sloppy Joe sandwich. After all, why choose when you can have the best of both worlds all in one go?
Surprisingly, pairing these two familiar dishes together gives you a brand-new, exciting dish that is beyond satisfying. The grilled cheese's melty magic is taken to new heights when fused with the sloppy Joe sandwich's rich, savory taste. All at once, it's a flavor punch that has you hooked from the very first bite. Joining the marvelous mayhem are delightful nuances, from the tangy tomato sauce and aromatic spices to the toasted bread.
A grilled cheese sandwich at its core, this pairing has a crisp exterior with browned edges that are impossible to look away from. More than just a treat for the eyes, it also gives way to the ooey-gooey filling, striking a delectable contrast to match the scrumptious flavors.
Customize sloppy Joe grilled cheese ingredients
A sloppy Joe grilled cheese entails all the main ingredients of both dishes: bread slices, butter, cheese, ground beef for the sloppy Joe meat mixture, sauce, and customizing sandwich staples. Feel free to use whichever vegetables you want in addition to onion and tomatoes. Go with bell peppers for a rustic sweetness, jalapeños for a fiery kick, or mushrooms if you like an earthy hint of umami.
For the cheese, pick varieties that melt nicely for the best grilled cheese sandwich, such as cheddar, Gruyère, gouda, or mozzarella. As for the bread, white bread is most common, but you might find sourdough to be a great alternative as well. Whatever bread you choose, make sure it's not too soft, as it should be sturdy to hold overflowing fillings.
And the infamous sloppy Joe sauce? Well, you can easily find it canned at the store, or just make it yourself. Use cayenne pepper, paprika, or chili powder if you like it spicy. For a touch of caramelized sweetness, brown sugar is key. Otherwise, ketchup, dry mustard, garlic, onion, black pepper, and other usuals are good. Add a splash of BBQ sauce or Tabasco sauce for a hearty, smoky boost if you want to take it up a notch. Make a little extra to serve as a dipping sauce for the sandwich later on. This is an optional step, of course, for those who like their sandwich bursting with big flavors.