The Canned Meat That Gets An Instant Upgrade From Worcestershire Sauce

Worcestershire sauce is a powerhouse of an ingredient. Savory and funky with a sweetly tangy twist, the condiment can give any boring and bland recipe a revamp. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that a dash of Worcestershire is our secret weapon when it comes to improving lackluster canned concoctions such as a tried-and-true (albeit uninspired) sloppy Joe sauce.

Nostalgic as canned sloppy Joe sauce may be, it tends to be fairly one-dimensional. Although it does boast hints of umami, some sweetness, and an occasional zestiness, the reality is that these underlying flavors need a helping hand in order to shine — cue, Worcestershire sauce. Given its richly nuanced profile, the condiment can impart layers of depth to an otherwise basic sloppy Joe sauce. Additionally, Worcestershire sauce can enhance the sauce's tomato-y tang and heighten the savoriness of the ground beef. In fact, the acidity of the condiment can even work to balance fattiness and sweetness, resulting in a more harmonious bite.

Naturally, introducing a splash of Worcestershire sauce into canned sloppy Joe sauce has its practical benefits. For instance, the condiment amplifies flavors both cheaply and easily, as all you need to do is twist the cap and pour. Plus, Worcestershire sauce won't throw off the texture of the sloppy Joe sauce. Not to mention that since there's probably a bottle sitting idling in your fridge, whisking Worcestershire into the hearty sauce puts the ingredient to good use.