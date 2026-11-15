This Canned Sauce Does The Heavy Lifting In An Easy Homemade Meatloaf
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When it comes to an easy weeknight dinner, it doesn't get much more classic than meatloaf. The protein-rich dish with its sweet and tangy glaze screams comfort food, especially when it's accompanied by a side of mashed potatoes. All it takes to cut down on prep while still hitting all the right flavor notes is Manwich Sloppy Joe Sauce. A single can will both season the meat and provide its ever-important glaze.
Sloppy Joe sauce fits so well because its base has a rich tomato flavor, just like the ketchup glaze you can count on in a traditional meatloaf recipe. The sauce also includes vinegar, which helps deliver tanginess, as well as bell peppers and garlic, which bring sweet and savory notes that complement the beef.
For this kitchen hack, you'll simply pour about half of a 15-ounce can of the sauce straight into a pound of raw ground beef. Not only will it bring bold, hearty flavor to every slice, but it also adds a bit of moisture for a juicier final product. To keep the overall texture on point, you'll still need other ingredients like breadcrumbs and an egg to help hold your loaf together.
Tips for the best Manwich meatloaf
When you're mixing in the sloppy Joe sauce and any other ingredients, be sure to only handle the beef until the mix-ins are evenly combined. The more you work your ground beef, the more likely you'll end up with a dense, tough, and dried-out loaf instead of a tender, juicy one. Shape your meatloaf mixture in its pan, then pour the remaining sloppy Joe sauce over the top right before baking. The sugars in the sauce will caramelize under the oven's heat, giving you a sweet and sticky topping with an even richer flavor. Bake the meatloaf and make sure it reaches an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit before pulling it from the oven. Then, allow the loaf to rest for about 10 minutes before slicing.
In addition to the Manwich sauce, you can further elevate your meatloaf by adding seasonings such as onion powder and red pepper flakes. Alternatively, try swapping in the Bold flavor variation of Manwich's sloppy Joe sauce, which offers a deeper flavor profile than the original and includes ingredients like molasses and Worcestershire sauce powder. Your refrigerator staples can also shake things up. Mustard in the glaze, for example, can enhance the tang, while hot sauce can turn up the heat. Meatloaf offers you a blank canvas for flexing your creativity and making every dinner unique. With the help of a can of sloppy Joe sauce, you'll be well on your way to making your meatloaf shine.