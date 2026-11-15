This Canned Sauce Does The Heavy Lifting In An Easy Homemade Meatloaf

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When it comes to an easy weeknight dinner, it doesn't get much more classic than meatloaf. The protein-rich dish with its sweet and tangy glaze screams comfort food, especially when it's accompanied by a side of mashed potatoes. All it takes to cut down on prep while still hitting all the right flavor notes is Manwich Sloppy Joe Sauce. A single can will both season the meat and provide its ever-important glaze.

Sloppy Joe sauce fits so well because its base has a rich tomato flavor, just like the ketchup glaze you can count on in a traditional meatloaf recipe. The sauce also includes vinegar, which helps deliver tanginess, as well as bell peppers and garlic, which bring sweet and savory notes that complement the beef.

For this kitchen hack, you'll simply pour about half of a 15-ounce can of the sauce straight into a pound of raw ground beef. Not only will it bring bold, hearty flavor to every slice, but it also adds a bit of moisture for a juicier final product. To keep the overall texture on point, you'll still need other ingredients like breadcrumbs and an egg to help hold your loaf together.