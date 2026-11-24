15 Of The Best Deals On Coffee And Espresso Makers During Black Friday 2026
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These days, Black Friday deals can start as early as October and can go through the end of November — just in time for Christmas sales to begin. There are literally thousands of options to choose from. And while there are days other than Black Friday to grab deals on kitchen appliances, it's still a day for unimaginable savings on coffee and espresso makers. So, we decided to do some window-shopping with everyone in mind. Whether you are looking for the finest drip coffee makers or a great single-cup brewer, we've found the most delightful deals for at-home baristas with skills worth showing off.
We searched through as many Black Friday sales as we could find for the best prices. We looked for popular consumer models, as well as machines holding the highest industry rankings. And we cross-compared each one to bring all types of coffee drinkers the perfect maker at the best value possible. So, whether you like a quick cup, a long pour-over, or a little bit of everything, check out these 15 best Black Friday deals we think are worth grabbing.
The products we found come from Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Costco. Walmart is having multiple rounds of Black Friday sales, with the main deals starting Monday, November 23, at 12 a.m. EST online and Friday, November 27, at 6 a.m. EST in stores. Amazon's Black Friday overlaps with Cyber Monday, with sales running from November 19 to November 30. Costco is also running a ripple of holiday deals until the 30th, and Target has created a week of deals for Black Friday starting Sunday, November 22, and running through Sunday, November 29.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Among Walmart's great deals is the Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. This little machine is perfect for making premium cups in small spaces, and comes in a variety of colors like bluebell, red, and seafoam. It can handle 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cup sizes, and will automatically shut down five minutes after completing its latest cup of Joe.
Get nearly 50% off your Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at Walmart for around $35.
BELLA JOLT 20-bar Slim Espresso Maker
Among Amazon's Black Friday lineup is the BELLA JOLT 20-bar Slim Espresso Maker. This is another small machine with a compact design, and it boasts some unique style with its vintage colors. Its push-button controls are meant to be simple for anyone to use, and it comes with a steam wand for extra-frothy cappuccinos.
Get 40% off the JOLT 20-bar Slim Espresso Maker from Amazon for around $78.
Nespresso Vertuo Up Coffee & Espresso Maker by Breville
When it comes to the best pod coffee makers according to customer satisfaction, we discovered that the people prefer Nespresso over Keurig machines. For those people, the Nespresso Vertuo Up Coffee & Espresso Maker by Breville is 35% off at Amazon for Black Friday. It's programmed for six different cup sizes, ready to brew coffee and espresso in three seconds, and has specialized settings for iced coffee.
Grab your Nespresso Vertuo Up Coffee & Espresso Maker by Breville at Amazon for around $149.
Ninja Luxe Café Pro Espresso Machine
For this Black Friday, Costco members should consider taking advantage of the store's 20% discount on the Ninja Luxe Café Pro Espresso Machine. This maker is a four-in-one delivery system of café-quality coffee, cold brew, espresso, and specialty drinks. Plus, you don't need to fight the Friday crowds, as this deal lasts until Christmas Day.
Get a Ninja Luxe Café Pro Espresso Machine at Costco today for around $500.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Walmart has rolled back the cost of the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi for Black Friday to nearly half the normal price. Perfect for small spaces in apartments and tiny home kitchens, this machine delivers coffee, espresso, and iced brews in a variety of sizes. It comes with 12 Nespresso pod flavors out of the box, so new owners are a 30-second warm-up away from whatever java they crave.
Get your Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi today at Walmart for $59.
ROWAN All-in-One Espresso Machine Nova Reverie
The ROWAN All-in-One Espresso Machine Nova Reverie provides grind-to-distribution on espresso, coffee, macchiatos, lattes, hot tea, and more. This machine offers 30 different grind options, an Italian 15-bar ULKA pump, a high-powered steam wand, and one-touch auto-clean. And right now, it's available for 30% off at Amazon for Black Friday.
Get your ROWAN All-in-One Espresso Machine Nova Reverie today from Amazon for around $560.
Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker
Among Target's deals is the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, priced at 43% off. Offering more than just the necessities, this maker has a pause feature so you can grab a cup while it's in the middle of brewing. There are also controls for programming brew times, a simple-to-clean filter basket, and a two-hour safety shut-off feature.
Get your Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker at Target for around $20.
Cuisinart Coffee Center 2-in-1 12 Cup Carafe + Single Serve Coffee Maker
Target is offering the Cuisinart Coffee Center 2-in-1 12 Cup Carafe + Single Serve Coffee Maker for nearly 50% off during the Black Friday week. The "2-in-1" speaks to its single-serve versus 12-cup carafe brewing, but this machine offers much more. It lets you choose between pod or drip-style as well as hot or cold, and it offers five different sizes of single-serving options.
Get your Cuisinart Coffee Center 2-in-1 12 Cup Carafe + Single Serve Coffee Maker at Target for around $120.
Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker
There are many places that are offering deals on the Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker, but Amazon's Black Friday price, which is 42% off, is the best. The maker offers a few more advanced features than the Mr. Coffee 12-cup machine, making it great for those wanting to upgrade their basic brewer. It makes up to 14 cups while also giving you the option of different strength preferences, along with the ability to program delayed brews.
Get your Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker today at Amazon for around $70.
Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
If you are brand-loyal to Keurig, this deal on the K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker might be of special interest to you. Walmart is offering this dual maker for around 40% off the regular price. Owners can brew 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce single pod servings or 8-, 10-, or 12-cup carafes of ground coffee. There are also options for brew strength and an over-ice feature.
The Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker is available at Walmart for around $79.
Ninja Coffee Maker 10-Cup Carafe with Fold-Away Frother
The Ninja Coffee Maker 10-Cup Carafe with Fold-Away Frother can be found on Amazon at 24% off. This machine boasts four brew styles to provide a variety of hot and iced coffeehouse-style beverage options. The foldable frother works easily with milk or milk alternatives. Plus, clean-up is easy, with many of the parts being dishwasher safe.
Get your Ninja Coffee Maker 10-Cup Carafe with Fold-Away Frother today at Amazon for around $130.
CASABREWS 3700 Essential Stainless Steel Espresso Machine with Steam Wand
The CASABREWS 3700 Essential Stainless Steel Espresso Machine with Steam Wand doesn't have as deep of a discount on Amazon, at just 15% off. But it does include a professional 20-bar pressure system and intricate internal systems to ensure the temperature remains consistent between each brew. It's also another relatively-small machine, so it's a fine pick for those with plenty of kitchen clutter.
Grab a CASABREWS 3700 Essential Stainless Steel Espresso Machine with Steam Wand today at Amazon for around $110.
Ninja Fresh Brew Coffee Maker 12 Cup Glass Carafe
The Ninja Fresh Brew Coffee Maker is a 12-cup coffee maker that's about 40% off at Target for Black Friday. You can choose between brewing a full pot or a small batch, program brewing times for when you want your first fresh cup, and pick your choice of two different brew styles. Additionally, your coffee will stay warm for hours with its adjustable warming plate.
Get a Ninja Fresh Brew Coffee Maker with 12-Cup Glass Carafe at Target for around $55.
Kismile SCA-Certified 8-Cup Drip Coffee with Pour-Over Control
Can't decide between drip or pour-over? Check out the Kismile SCA-Certified 8-Cup Drip Coffee with Pour-Over Control. On Black Friday, you can grab it from Amazon for over 30% off. This machine is ready to brew at optimal temperatures within three seconds, providing a full pot in around six minutes. It also provides deep-extraction cold-brewing, pour-over control, and multiple filtering options for those looking to experiment their way to the perfect cup.
Get a Kismile SCA-Certified 8-Cup Drip Coffee with Pour-Over Control today from Amazon for around $129.
Technivorm Moccamaster 79312 KBGT Coffee Brewer
The Technivorm Moccamaster 79312 KBGT Coffee Brewer is a luxurious machine from a brand that customers ranked highest in drip coffee makers. And for Black Friday, Amazon is sellng it for over 30% off. It boasts a thermal carafe to keep your coffee from becoming lukewarm, and it promises to brew 40 ounces in no more than six minutes. You can also get the maker or the carafe in separate colors, with white, black, and gray all being offered.
Grab the Technivorm Moccamaster 79312 KBGT Coffee Brewer today on Amazon for around $240.