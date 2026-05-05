Not Keurig: The Pod Coffee Maker Brand That Ranks Highest In Customer Satisfaction
Choosing a pod-style coffee maker is personal on so many levels, given the intricacies of pricing, product features, appearance, functionality, dependability, and more. But one of the biggie considerations is how happy existing customers are with a product they shelled out hard-earned money to acquire. That's why we're digging into which brand consistently keeps home-baristas satisfied — and it's not Keurig. It's Nespresso.
Coffee drinkers care passionately about the type of machine facilitating their at-home java routines, evidenced in the Coffee Maker Ratings & Reviews by Consumer Reports, which rated 36 pod-style coffee makers from well-known brands (and a few less-prominent selections). Nespresso clearly stood out as a favorite based on customer satisfaction criteria, with two of its single-serve coffee machines landing in the top three spots.
Seven Nespresso machines were part of the Consumer Reports study, but the CitiZ EN267BAE espresso model maker earned an 82/100 Owner Satisfaction score, plus a comprehensive Overall Score of 79 — the highest among all pod coffee machines in the study. Machines were ranked in eight categories, including: Predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, first-cup speed, repeat speed, temperature consistency, size consistency, brewing range, and convenience. For the reliability and satisfaction segment, Consumer Reports surveyed members who collectively bought a combined total of 47,003 new single-serve coffee makers from 2017 to 2025. That's a lot of machines, a lot of opinions, and a lot of independent testing.
CitiZ cements Nespresso's top spot for customer satisfaction
Given the highest overall score and ranking of Nespresso's CitiZ single-serve coffee machine, it's worth exploring when choosing the best Nespresso brand machine for your needs. This little beauty sits within Nespresso's Original line of machines, which is different from the later Vertuo machines. It's not the fanciest of them all, but it gets a lot of consumer love.
When clicking around to compare features and find the best deal, some clarification is in order regarding the CitiZ. Several versions of this machine have existed, so make sure you're finding the current CitiZ EN267BAE model number, which is the one rated in the Consumer Reports review. It's manufactured by De'Longhi and currently appears on the Nespresso website, verified by a Nespresso agent.
You can purchase CitiZ with or without an integrated milk frother, and it also comes in an enhanced version called the CitiZ Platinum, released in 2023, and hailed in its own right as the best Nespresso Original line machine according to Reddit. The primary difference lies in the number of drink sizes the Platinum makes (four instead of two). The other highly ranked Nespresso machine in the Consumer Reports study, coming in third place overall, was a version of the Creatista from Nespresso's Vertuo line. It earned the same 82/100 rating in Owner Satisfaction as the CitiZ coffee maker, cementing Nespresso's well-earned status as the most well-loved pod coffee maker per customer sentiment. When perusing pods for your machine, check out our ranked list of 13 Nespresso coffee pod flavors, keeping in mind that some come and go, while others remain as long-time go-to pods for Nespresso fans.