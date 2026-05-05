Not Keurig: The Pod Coffee Maker Brand That Ranks Highest In Customer Satisfaction

Given the highest overall score and ranking of Nespresso's CitiZ single-serve coffee machine, it's worth exploring when choosing the best Nespresso brand machine for your needs. This little beauty sits within Nespresso's Original line of machines, which is different from the later Vertuo machines. It's not the fanciest of them all, but it gets a lot of consumer love.

When clicking around to compare features and find the best deal, some clarification is in order regarding the CitiZ. Several versions of this machine have existed, so make sure you're finding the current CitiZ EN267BAE model number, which is the one rated in the Consumer Reports review. It's manufactured by De'Longhi and currently appears on the Nespresso website, verified by a Nespresso agent.

You can purchase CitiZ with or without an integrated milk frother, and it also comes in an enhanced version called the CitiZ Platinum, released in 2023, and hailed in its own right as the best Nespresso Original line machine according to Reddit. The primary difference lies in the number of drink sizes the Platinum makes (four instead of two). The other highly ranked Nespresso machine in the Consumer Reports study, coming in third place overall, was a version of the Creatista from Nespresso's Vertuo line. It earned the same 82/100 rating in Owner Satisfaction as the CitiZ coffee maker, cementing Nespresso's well-earned status as the most well-loved pod coffee maker per customer sentiment. When perusing pods for your machine, check out our ranked list of 13 Nespresso coffee pod flavors, keeping in mind that some come and go, while others remain as long-time go-to pods for Nespresso fans.