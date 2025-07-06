How To Pick The Best Nespresso Machine For Your Coffee Needs
If you're in the process of finding a new Nespresso machine, you've probably already noticed that there are a lot of different models to choose from. The truth is, there is no singular 'best' Nespresso machine, because it all depends on your budget, your style, and the capabilities you want your machine to have. As a former barista and Nespresso owner, I've worked on and with a wide variety of models in both the Original and Vertuo generations — and I've tried my fair share of pods (and machine maintenance) to boot. I'll divulge all the common considerations you should take into account before deciding on a Nespresso model to suit your every need.
It's important to know the difference between the Original line and Vertuo line of machines. Within these two different Nespresso lines are many different models of machines, all with vastly different prices and capabilities. But the main thing you need to know about these two machine types is that they rely on completely different Nespresso pods to work, and the pods are not interchangeable. Once you purchase an Original machine, you're locked into buying and using only Original pods, and the same thing goes for Vertuo machines. As the name implies, the Original line is the first generation of Nespresso models, while the Vertuo line is the second.
Regardless, no matter what's most important to you when purchasing a Nespresso machine, this list will help you understand everything you need to take into account before you buy.
Consider your budget
While top-of-the-line Nespresso machines can cost a pretty penny, a brand new Nespresso machine can actually start at under $100, if you know where and when to shop for one. Depending on the coupon codes you use or the sales happening when you purchase your machine, a Vertuo Pop+ can drop down to under $90, making it relatively affordable — especially when compared to some of the most elaborate Nespresso machine options, which can come close to $900.
Naturally, each Nespresso machine has wildly different capabilities, and the machines will become more advanced as you get into the higher-priced models. If you're just looking for a Nespresso machine that makes a simple yet delicious cup of coffee, then a starter model like the Vertuo Pop+ is perfect for those hoping to stick to a budget. Even better, if you purchase a refurbished Nespresso machine, it could retail for as little as $50.
Decide what coffee pod flavors you want access to
Let's dive a little deeper into the biggest difference between the Original and Vertuo line of Nespresso machines: the capsules themselves. Both the Original and Vertuo utilize not only different shapes and sizes of capsules, but each also has completely different flavors of capsules to offer. If you purchase an Original machine, you'll be restricted to only using flavors that are available in the Original line. If you purchase a Vertuo machine, then Vertuo capsules will be the only option you have. Also note that the limited-edition flavors differ from line to line; while both offer seasonal flavors from time to time, the Vertuo seasonal flavors and limited collaborations are usually much more expansive than the Original.
There's no right or wrong answer when it comes to Original versus Vertuo pods; it's all about your personal flavor preferences. Some Nespresso customers swear that their favorite pods only exist within the Original lineup. Others much prefer the flavors and sizes available within the Vertuo line. There are usually also a few more flavors available within the Vertuo generation than there are the Original generation.
In the end, it's probably best to go to a Nespresso store and sample a few of the pods for yourself. At most Nespresso locations, you will be allowed to sample capsules before you buy them; testing out both the Original and Vertuo capsules could help you make a decision between the two.
Know how much space you have for your machine
Any espresso machine enthusiast knows that counter space is a hot commodity when you're looking into getting a new espresso machine, but Nespresso machines are a little different. That's because certain Nespresso models are impressively small. The thin and super sleek Essenza Mini, for example, can fit within a 4 by 13 inch counter space — leaving plenty of open real estate in small kitchens.
Generally, Nespresso machines are fairly small. That's because they're mostly designed to brew a single cup of coffee at a time, which makes them naturally compact. If you opt for a machine in the Creatista lineup, which offers additional capabilities like steaming milk, then you'll find that the machine becomes significantly wider than the base models. If you want to go for a full kitchen coffee bar aesthetic, though, then a bigger Nespresso model might be for you.
Learn about the differences in Nespresso's crema
All Nespresso machines are famous for their beautiful crema: the small layer of foam that sits on top of your espresso. It's designed to add a little extra texture and creaminess to the mouthfeel of your drink, and it's a sure sign of a freshly-brewed Nespresso.
If you especially enjoy Nespresso's signature crema, then you should keep in mind the differences between the Vertuo and Original models when it comes to crema. Vertuo models create more foam than Original models because of their use of centrifugal technology, leading to a unique extraction based on the capsule. According to some reviewers, the Vertuo machines therefore make much thicker crema — and more of it — than Original machines.
Some customers claim that they don't notice that much of a difference between the two. Others who use Original machines don't like that the crema isn't the same between the two models, and say the Vertuo machines create crema that tastes more like foamed coffee. If you have no preference either way, allow the other aspects of each Nespresso model to sway you instead; but those who are looking for a heftier foam versus a richer crema might want to factor that into consideration when choosing between a Vertuo and Original machine.
Decide if you want a machine that can steam milk
Let's talk about steaming milk. For some coffee drinkers, a milk steamer is an absolute must-have. If you want your Nespresso to be able to whip up a pitcher of steaming hot, frothy milk in the same amount of time it takes for the machine to brew you a cup of coffee, then a Nespresso with milk steaming capabilities is a necessity. You can find this function in the Nespresso Creatista and Original Lattissima models, which average at around $600 and $500 respectively.
If you don't care about steaming milk, or don't do it often, then you might decide to save some money and opt for a milk frother instead. Maybe that's not quite as exciting as the auto steamer that Nespresso Creatista models boast — a big part of the draw for the milk steaming models is that they're a little more similar to classic espresso machines, which allows you to feel like you're whipping up a true coffee shop latte in your own home. But if you like your coffee black, then a Creatista or Lattissima model will just take up extra counter space.
Figure out the sizes of the coffees you want to brew
If you don't care quite as much about the "espresso" in "Nespresso," then you might prefer to brew large coffee drinks — such as a standard 12-ounce cup, or even a large 18-ounce carafe of coffee. In this case, a Vertuo machine is the right pick for you. That's because Vertuo pods offer XL sizes, which are intended to brew at least 12 ounces of coffee.
For some people, this means they get to brew two full cups of coffee at once, perfect for serving more than one guest at a time. Others might just want a drink that's significantly larger than Nespresso's standard sizes. Additionally, these XL pods come in exclusive flavors, which means only Vertuo users will be able to try them. For example, if you want to compare Nespresso's Cold Brew with its Pour-Over styles, you'll need to have a Vertuo machine to do so.
Original and Vertuo machines can all brew the standard size of Nespresso drinks, which ranges from a ristretto to a Lungo. Only Vertuo machines can brew large coffee drinks, and not every Vertuo machine can brew all pod sizes. Certain machines, like the Vertuo Next, are the only machines that can brew XL pods, filling up a Nespresso carafe with 18 ounces of fresh coffee.
Know what kinds of coffee drinks you want to make
Nespresso models all range in their drink-making capabilities. Just like Vertuo models are the only machines capable of making a full 12-ounce coffee, select Nespresso models with milk steaming capabilities are the only Nespresso machines that can whip up lattes. If a slightly more standard coffee shop experience is what you're after, then a high-end Nespresso model should be worth it for you.
Most Nespresso models with milk steaming capabilities will be able to prepare drinks such as lattes, flat whites, and cappuccinos. The Original Gran Lattissima, for example, can make a macchiato, cappuccino, latte, flat white, and hot milk, as can the Vertuo Creatista. Some milk steaming models are slightly more limited; the Original Lattissima One is only able to make a cappuccino and a latte.Basic Nespresso models that don't steam milk will not be able to make any of these drinks.
The biggest difference with models like the Creatista is that they don't just allow you to steam milk — the machine will steam it for you perfectly every time. If you want a cappuccino, it will make you a pitcher of foamy milk; if you're looking for a latte, then steamed milk with some foam will be the result. It's a much more capable automatic machine that takes the thought and timing out of steaming; if you don't care how your steamed milk turns out, by all means, save your money and opt for a separate frother. But if you want a consistent foam for all of your drinks without thinking about it, then a milk steaming model is probably for you.
Know how you want your machine to look aesthetically
Aesthetic appeal might not be the first consideration you make when you're picking out an espresso machine, but it is something you should think about before you buy. In the end, most people will pick function over form, but you can at least consider which options fit better with the style of your kitchen. The Vertuo Pop+, for example, comes in a wide range of fun colors. The Creatista, on the other hand, offers a classic stainless steel style that's more reminiscent of a traditional espresso machine.
Depending on the other appliances in your kitchen and where you'll be putting your Nespresso machine, the look of your machine might truly influence your decision-making, especially because some models have similar capabilities (as long as you're not too picky when it comes to your cup of joe). There's no right or wrong answer here — but consider visiting a Nespresso store if you're able to before you buy, to help you better envision how each machine would look in your home.
Always consider the cost of capsules
Vertuo and Original capsules are more different from one another than you might expect. Not only are many Vertuo capsules larger than Original capsules, meaning you can get more coffee out of a single pod with a Vertuo machine, but each Vertuo pod also contains a unique barcode on it to help your machine extract and prepare the exact capsule you're using in a specific way. Original pods don't contain this type of identification, so they're a bit cheaper to manufacture.
Original pods typically cost around $0.90 per pod on average, which is around $9 per sleeve. Vertuo pods, on the other hand, have a wider price range, though they're usually about $1.50 per pod on average. As such, Vertuo pods are consistently more expensive than Original pods; something to consider if you're hoping to save money on your cups of coffee over time. If you buy in bulk, however, you might occasionally be offered a small discount when ordering from Nespresso's website.
Decide whether or not you're interested in third-party pods
Third-party pods are pods that are designed to fit your Nespresso machine, but that aren't made by Nespresso itself. There's a waging war amongst Nespresso customers about whether third-party pods are really worth it, but if you're interested in using them, you should probably know that Original machines are the easiest to pair with third-party pods.
Vertuo machines include a special barcode on each pod that the machine reads before brewing it, making it much more difficult for third parties to manufacture. Additionally, Nespresso actually has a patent out for the Vertuo pods, but not for the Original pods, which means it's easier to find third-party pods for the Original Nespresso machines.
I can't personally recommend using third-party pods, because they do have some potential to possibly clog up your machine (or simply just explode inside and make a mess). There's some confusion around whether third-party pods can void your Nespresso warranty; your warranty isn't void just by using third-party pods, but if any damage to your Nespresso machine is found to have been from a third-party pod, repairs probably won't be covered under your machine care warranty. It's a small risk, so if it's one you're willing to take because you want access to cheaper pods (or different flavors), then an Original machine is currently your only option.
Learn about how difficult the repair process of your machine would be
You should always consider how easy it will be to take your Nespresso machine in to be repaired, and if you'll be able to keep up its maintenance. Nespresso machines are known for being easy to care for and for lasting a relatively long time, but you should know that if you do ever need to take the machine in for maintenance, you'll be responsible for bringing it safely into a Nespresso store or shipping it to a repair center. Larger machines will be much more difficult to transport. Compact models like the Essenza Mini are easy to carry around and don't weigh much; high-end models like the Creatista lineup are significantly heavier and less mobile.
You can also take into consideration the likelihood of needing to repair the specific model you purchase, though this can truly vary. Some people claim that the Vertuo Next has issues more often than other models, but generally there's not one particular model that's known to break more than others. It's always best to familiarize yourself with the care and upkeep of the model you purchase before you buy it, so that you'll know exactly what to look out for and can care for your machine properly from the beginning. If you don't have the means to safely package or transport a large, heavy coffee machine should it need maintenance, then you may want to look into one of the lighter models.
Look into how easy your machine would be to use
The main ideas behind Nespresso are simplicity and convenience. You're probably buying a Nespresso machine specifically because you aren't interested in learning how to draw your own espresso shots; you want the ease of pulling a perfect espresso shot from a pod every single time. If that's the case, you may want to consider a more straightforward model. With the Vertuo Pop+, all you need to do is insert a pod, fill the canister with water, and press a button. A Creatista, on the other hand, doesn't exactly boast professional-level difficulty, but you will need to learn how to customize your milk settings, use and clean your steam wand, and choose from a wider range of drink sizes.
I emphasize the fact that Nespresso machines aren't difficult to learn because they really are straightforward to use, no matter their capabilities. But if you're really hoping to buy a coffee machine that requires absolutely no input from you whatsoever, you shouldn't be getting a high-end machine that features a number of different bells, whistles, and capabilities; you're looking for a process that starts and ends with the press of a button. There will still be plenty of different models under this category to choose from, but this will at least help you narrow things down a bit.
Be wary of the noise level of your machine
Believe it or not, the noise level of a Nespresso machine is something a lot of customers wish they had taken into consideration before purchasing. That's because most people don't expect their Nespresso machines to make much (if any) noise at all — but the truth is, Nespresso machines can get relatively noisy.
As the machine heats up the water to brew your coffee, it makes steady but loud white noise, which continues for the entire brewing time. The same thing goes for if your machine is running a cleaning cycle or being descaled.
Some models, notably the Vertuo Next or Pixie based on user reviews, are notably louder than others. Many users claim that the Essenza Mini is the quietest out of all the Nespresso machines (though it will still make noise). If it's important to you to stay quiet while you brew your cup of coffee in the wee hours of the morning, then you might want to consider looking into the noise level of the model you're hoping to purchase before you buy. You can also test out the machine you want in a Nespresso store before buying it to see exactly how loud it is.