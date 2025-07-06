How To Pick The Best Nespresso Machine For Your Coffee Needs

If you're in the process of finding a new Nespresso machine, you've probably already noticed that there are a lot of different models to choose from. The truth is, there is no singular 'best' Nespresso machine, because it all depends on your budget, your style, and the capabilities you want your machine to have. As a former barista and Nespresso owner, I've worked on and with a wide variety of models in both the Original and Vertuo generations — and I've tried my fair share of pods (and machine maintenance) to boot. I'll divulge all the common considerations you should take into account before deciding on a Nespresso model to suit your every need.

It's important to know the difference between the Original line and Vertuo line of machines. Within these two different Nespresso lines are many different models of machines, all with vastly different prices and capabilities. But the main thing you need to know about these two machine types is that they rely on completely different Nespresso pods to work, and the pods are not interchangeable. Once you purchase an Original machine, you're locked into buying and using only Original pods, and the same thing goes for Vertuo machines. As the name implies, the Original line is the first generation of Nespresso models, while the Vertuo line is the second.

Regardless, no matter what's most important to you when purchasing a Nespresso machine, this list will help you understand everything you need to take into account before you buy.