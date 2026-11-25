In a world filled with varying degrees of quality when it comes to mashed potatoes, many of us would agree that steakhouses do the dish best. Although a steakhouse is mainly known for sumptuous and tender sirloins and filets, its potato game is often consistently strong. Whether roasted, fried, or mashed, these side dishes can do just as much work as the steak itself. Now, mashed potatoes tend to fall on a spectrum (from buttery and whipped to lumpy and loaded), so folks often have strong opinions on which chain steakhouses does them best.

With that in mind, we went to the professionals to get their top secret ingredients, methods, and hot takes on how to create the world's best mashed potato. To gather insights into the world of chain steakhouse restaurant mashed potatoes, we talked to chef Efrem at Outback Steakhouse, the Texas Roadhouse Food Team, and chef Dan Drucker at Morton's The Steakhouse.

Boy: Did they deliver. From creamy mix-ins to preferred potato varieties, we were able to synthesize a list of nine mashed potato upgrades from chain restaurant steakhouses. Grab your pot, a notepad, and some potatoes. You'll soon be making top-tier mashed spuds, laced with secret methods and ingredients that will be sure to stay in your family for generations.