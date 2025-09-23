Use This Simple Substitute When You've Run Out Of White Pepper

In many Southern homes, creamy white sauce drizzled over country sausage gravy is the perfect way to start the day. And few people anywhere would refuse a bowl of fluffy mashed potatoes as a side dish. But do you know which ingredient — the one spice that brings out the flavor in both these dishes — you can't leave out? If you say ground white pepper, ding-ding.

White pepper is many a chef's favorite spice for these white-colored dishes, despite being milder than the more popular black pepper. White pepper can blend right into the food without messing up the aesthetic with those telltale black flakes. But let's say you reach into your spice drawer today and discover that you have run out of white pepper... now what?

The good news is that black pepper works just as well in its place. Sure, it's a tad stronger than white pepper, but unless you're cooking for a secret Michelin inspector, no one's going to notice. The black flecks strewn all over your food are honestly the only drawback. Your food might not look picture-perfect in the end, but hey, if the food is good enough? We guarantee no one's going to complain. They'll be too busy tucking in!