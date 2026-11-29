The Unique Whataburger Steak Menu Item Customers Long To Taste Again
Whataburger has won over celebrity chefs with its sauces, and regular customers have shared ordering hacks to try, but some fans of the chain are left clinging to memories of menu items that disappeared years ago. On our list of discontinued fast food items that deserve a second chance is Whataburger's steak fajitas, also called the beef fajita by fans hoping for its return. "The fajita was so tender and good," wrote a fan on Facebook.
Though it is tricky to find much mention of these fajitas beyond customer recollections and requests to bring them back, the item can be seen briefly in a decades-old Whataburger commercial. Those who remember the order pinpoint its availability between 1999 and 2001 and describe sliced skirt steak and grilled onions wrapped in a flour tortilla. Fans wax poetic about the order and some speculate that it was a regional specialty. "It was really juicy and I would eat it over my fries so they could catch some of the goodness before I would eat them, too," wrote a nostalgic fan on Facebook. Customers have taken it upon themselves to contact Whataburger and ask for the fajitas' return.
Longing for a repeat
One customer revealed that even after the beef fajita tacos were taken off Whataburger's menu, they were still able to order the item as a secret menu option. Other customers admit to engineering their own fajitas using beef patties or adding sliced cheese or scrambled eggs to their orders when the fajitas were available. While the brand has brought back chicken fajitas, flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers, and grilled chicken, the order was offered only as a limited-time special. Some customers noted that there was no comparison to the beef version, though plenty of fans were impressed by juicy, well-seasoned pieces of chicken breast paired with sauteed veggies.
In 2022, a Whataburger spokesperson told KETK that the company doesn't announce when items are removed from the menu, though it does highlight limited-time releases. If you want to try making a copycat recipe at home while you hold out for the beef fajitas' return, one self-described Whataburger worker revealed that each piece of meat was marinated in its own pouch before being cooked with onions and bell peppers. The taste may not be the same, but making your own version can help keep memories of days gone by fresh while you cling to hope.