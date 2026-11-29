Whataburger has won over celebrity chefs with its sauces, and regular customers have shared ordering hacks to try, but some fans of the chain are left clinging to memories of menu items that disappeared years ago. On our list of discontinued fast food items that deserve a second chance is Whataburger's steak fajitas, also called the beef fajita by fans hoping for its return. "The fajita was so tender and good," wrote a fan on Facebook.

Though it is tricky to find much mention of these fajitas beyond customer recollections and requests to bring them back, the item can be seen briefly in a decades-old Whataburger commercial. Those who remember the order pinpoint its availability between 1999 and 2001 and describe sliced skirt steak and grilled onions wrapped in a flour tortilla. Fans wax poetic about the order and some speculate that it was a regional specialty. "It was really juicy and I would eat it over my fries so they could catch some of the goodness before I would eat them, too," wrote a nostalgic fan on Facebook. Customers have taken it upon themselves to contact Whataburger and ask for the fajitas' return.