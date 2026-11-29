Turn These 12 Simple Foods Into Full Meals With A Chili Topping
Variety is baked into the nature of chili. This may account for why its popularity has grown so entrenched and widespread since the days when chili was a staple meal of cowboys on the trail. You can find chili in countless different forms — with beef, pork, chicken, venison, or vegetarian, with beans or without, Texas or Cincinnati style, canned or homemade, in humble diners or at fiercely competitive cookoffs.
Even so, if you've ever prepared a big pot of this hearty, well-spiced stew, you know that after a few days even the most ardent chili fiend might find the prospect of another bowl less appealing. Fortunately, chili's versatility extends to how it can be enjoyed. Below are 12 simple foods that can be transformed into full and delicious meals via the application of chili as a topping. Keep these in mind, and you need never fear growing bored of chili again.
Rice
Some things are classics for a reason. Arguably one of the most common vessels for chili, a mound of fluffy, steamed rice not only bulks up your meal into something substantial, but the relative plainness of the rice allows it to be infused with the chili's bold flavors and saucy goodness. That said, if you prefer to pair your chili with something stronger-tasting, you could use a more elaborate and complementary preparation and follow Tasting Table's Mexican rice recipe.
Hot dogs
This contention is unlikely to blow anyone's minds: chili dogs are awesome. The world may never know who really invented them, but whoever that anonymous genius was, they deserve a salute. The textural contrast between a juicy frankfurter and the meat sauce slathered on it is part of the appeal, as is the prospect of extra toppings like onions and mustard. Because of this, it's hardly surprising there are many regional variations, such as Washington, D.C.'s half-smoke or the Cincinnati cheese Coney.
Burgers
Believed to have originated in Los Angeles, California, in the early 20th century, the chili burger is another popular manifestation of two good things becoming greater than the sum of their parts. Assuming both your burger and your chili are the beef variety, this allows the true carnivore to double down. If you're worried this will be redundant, don't be — while the result may be a beefy overload, the taste and texture of a well-grilled burger and a slow-cooked chili will be distinctive, yet complementary.
Spaghetti
Ladling chili onto a plate of spaghetti might seem odd to those outside of Ohio, but for residents of the Buckeye State, it is the quintessential way of serving undeniably unique Cincinnati chili. Really, it isn't that counterintuitive — no one would bat an eye at plating ragù alla bolognese over pasta, and since chili is also a rich, flavorful meat sauce, why not enjoy it the same way? If you truly want to serve chili and spaghetti in the Cincinnati style, garnishes of grated cheese, raw onion, beans, or oyster crackers are traditional.
Baked potato
While a baked potato can be enjoyed perfectly well with a little salt and butter, they practically beg to act as a vehicle for manifold toppings — it's why so many chain restaurants have loaded baked potatoes on the menu. A baked potato not only goes well with chili, but also with the further toppings that often accompany it, such as cheese and sour cream. You should therefore feel free to pile on as much as the potato's structural integrity can handle, until this classic side becomes a meal in itself.
Fritos
Another regional innovation, the misleadingly named Frito pie is not a pie in the traditional sense, but instead a dish that tops the eponymous corn chips with chili and often cheese. Popular in Texas and New Mexico, the most basic form of this Southwestern and Midwestern favorite requires spooning some hot chili into a bag of Fritos. If you prefer something more substantial (and less messy), it can instead be prepared in the style of a casserole.
Pizza
Okay, so you won't be winning any awards for authenticity — certainly not in Italy, anyway. But so long as pineapple and anchovies are still out there, chili will never be the most controversial topping for a pizza, so rest easy. A chili pizza just requires using your chili in place of pizza sauce, then further garnishing it with cheese and optional pizza-and-chili-friendly additions like onions and chili peppers. Eating chili via a slice of pizza may be the most convenient option on the list.
French fries
French fries aren't the first potato-based medium for chili on this list, and they won't be the last. Chili fries deserve to be up there with Philly cheesesteak fries and New Jersey's disco fries as one of the best ways to load up this fast food standby. Often upgraded into chili cheese fries, this is a study in contrasts between base and topping. As the crispy fries contend with the moist, luxuriantly gloopy chili, their texture will change as you eat — though it won't be long before they're finished.
Sloppy Joes
Sloppy Joe sauce bears a lot in common with chili. They are both meat sauces typically containing ground meat, peppers, onions, and tomato in some form. Swapping one for the other is therefore pretty intuitive. A chili sloppy Joe is both delicious and easy to prepare, as all it requires is, well, slopping some chili on a bun. Should you desire, you can split the difference and elevate your chili with some sloppy Joe-style flavor boosters like Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, or mustard.
Tater tots
The true origin of tater tots may lie in an attempt to avoid food waste, but waste is the last thing you'll need to worry about once these golden-brown potato nuggets are dressed with a layer of chili. You can throw this together with little more than some canned chili and a bag of frozen tater tots as an archetypal struggle meal. If you're feeling more ambitious, you can prepare your chili tater tots as a casserole-like hot dish.
Cornbread muffins
Moist, buttery cornbread is a justifiably popular accompaniment for chili, and cornbread muffins can easily be given a Tex-Mex twist, so incorporating the two into a single dish is a no-brainer. You can do this either by topping cornbread muffins with chili prior to baking, or by scooping part of the muffin out and using the chili to fill the depression. Either way, the results transform this side into the main event.
Nachos
What, you didn't think Tasting Table was going to forget nachos, did you? Piling a hearty chili atop your nachos is the perennial solution when mere salsa and cheese are insufficient. Don't underestimate the resilience of your average tortilla chip. Nachos can bear the burden of an impressive array of toppings, so feel free to load them up with not just chili, but anything else you desire, from pico de gallo to cheesy queso sauce.