Variety is baked into the nature of chili. This may account for why its popularity has grown so entrenched and widespread since the days when chili was a staple meal of cowboys on the trail. You can find chili in countless different forms — with beef, pork, chicken, venison, or vegetarian, with beans or without, Texas or Cincinnati style, canned or homemade, in humble diners or at fiercely competitive cookoffs.

Even so, if you've ever prepared a big pot of this hearty, well-spiced stew, you know that after a few days even the most ardent chili fiend might find the prospect of another bowl less appealing. Fortunately, chili's versatility extends to how it can be enjoyed. Below are 12 simple foods that can be transformed into full and delicious meals via the application of chili as a topping. Keep these in mind, and you need never fear growing bored of chili again.