How Chili Became A Staple Meal For Cowboys On The Trail In The Old West

The austere, hardscrabble culinary culture of the Old West was markedly different from the vibrant Tex-Mex cuisine that would evolve from and supplant it, but one connective thread runs through both. When we think of cattle drivers gathering around campfire meals on the plains, one dish arguably comes to mind before all others — so how did chili become a staple meal for cowboys on the trail in the Old West?

To answer that, we have to dig into the notoriously tangled and nebulous history of chili itself. Theories regarding its precise origin abound, with some suggesting that stews of meat and chili peppers could be found in the region that would become Texas as early as the 17th century. While the roots of chili may stretch back much further, it was only definitively identified as such fairly late in the period we think of as the old West (approximately from 1865 to the late 1880s-1890s). Per Texas Monthly, the first mention in print of "chili con carne" came in 1882, in a travel guide to San Antonio — a city that would be pivotal in making chili a cowboy standard.

The official website of Visit San Antonio proudly proclaims that the city "is the birthplace of the American cowboy." It was also where, from roughly the 1880s onwards, the legendary "Chili Queens" of San Antonio would operate chili parlors in open-air plazas, feeding the vast numbers of cowboys who would pass through this frontier town and gain their first exposure this dish of Mexican origin. This would, in turn, inspire the version of chili they would eat on the trail.