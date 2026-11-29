Ever since the McRib first arrived on menus in the 1980s, it has been a fan favorite. The rib-shaped patty of meat drenched in barbecue sauce has repeatedly come and gone over the years, but always arrives again to great fanfare. Despite its decades of history, though, each time it leaves, there is a fear that it may never return — McDonald's even gave the McRib a "farewell tour" a few years back. For those that rue each disappearance, however, the Quarter Pounder is a menu staple which can be turned into a decent simulacrum of that limited-run sandwich.

There is one obvious difference between these sandwiches from the outset, of course — the McRib is made from pork, whereas the Quarter Pounder is a beef burger. Once that hurdle is crossed, however, that McDonald's burger staple is not such a bad means for filling the McRib void while waiting for its return. The shape, too, is different, but given how far the appearance of the McRib already is from an actual rack of ribs, the circular shape of the sandwich isn't likely to upset too many fans.

The Quarter Pounder — sans cheese — comes with just the burger patty, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a sesame seed bun. The McRib is typically served on a longer bun, coated in plenty of barbecue sauce and topped with onions and pickles. As such, to give the QP a McRib-style makeover, all one has to do is hold back the ketchup and mustard, and coat it with one or two containers of barbecue, depending on how saucy you like things. It won't be quite the same sandwich, but it won't be too far off either.