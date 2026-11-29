McDonald's Quarter Pounder Is Twice As Delicious With A McRib-Style Makeover
Ever since the McRib first arrived on menus in the 1980s, it has been a fan favorite. The rib-shaped patty of meat drenched in barbecue sauce has repeatedly come and gone over the years, but always arrives again to great fanfare. Despite its decades of history, though, each time it leaves, there is a fear that it may never return — McDonald's even gave the McRib a "farewell tour" a few years back. For those that rue each disappearance, however, the Quarter Pounder is a menu staple which can be turned into a decent simulacrum of that limited-run sandwich.
There is one obvious difference between these sandwiches from the outset, of course — the McRib is made from pork, whereas the Quarter Pounder is a beef burger. Once that hurdle is crossed, however, that McDonald's burger staple is not such a bad means for filling the McRib void while waiting for its return. The shape, too, is different, but given how far the appearance of the McRib already is from an actual rack of ribs, the circular shape of the sandwich isn't likely to upset too many fans.
The Quarter Pounder — sans cheese — comes with just the burger patty, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a sesame seed bun. The McRib is typically served on a longer bun, coated in plenty of barbecue sauce and topped with onions and pickles. As such, to give the QP a McRib-style makeover, all one has to do is hold back the ketchup and mustard, and coat it with one or two containers of barbecue, depending on how saucy you like things. It won't be quite the same sandwich, but it won't be too far off either.
Onions, pickles, and barbecue sauce turn the Quarter Pounder into a knockoff beef McRib
Of the 43 ingredients in the McDonald's McRib sandwich, none of them actually quite match the moniker of the sandwich. There are certainly cuts of pork in the McRib, but apparently it isn't actually rib meat. The "rib" part of the name has to do more with the styling — the shape of the patty and heavy coating of barbecue sauce — than it does the actual composition. There is even currently a lawsuit against the Golden Arches brand regarding the meat, with Mickey D's claiming that consumers could not reasonably expect the sandwich to contain actual rib meat.
Given the lack of rib meat in the sandwich, maybe this beefy dupe that throws together a Quarter Pounder and a few containers of barbecue sauce in the style of a McRib isn't actually so bad. Sure, it isn't pork, but with the right toppings and that much sauce, how different is the sandwich really? And could this same technique be used with other menu items to similar effect?
There is likely not another sandwich on the McDonald's that has the potential to become such a convincing substitute McRib as the Quarter Pounder, but it may still be an avenue worth exploring. Sure, a McChicken with onions, pickles, and a thick lacquer of barbecue sauce isn't going to trick anyone into thinking that they're eating a McRib, but it probably still tastes pretty good. And if McDonald's decides to return to selling its half-gallon jugs of McRib sauce, the whole process gets even easier. Just keep one of those in the car, and any sandwich off the menu can quickly and easily be given the ersatz-McRib treatment.