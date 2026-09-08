What Are The 43 Ingredients In McDonald's McRib?

If there is a poster child for processed fast food, it might very well be the McDonald's McRib and its long laundry list of ingredients. While some of the fast food giant's controversies have been overblown, like the famous McDonald's "pink slime" McNugget rumor, any headline you've seen about the McRib having a bunch of ingredients is 100% true. However, the majority of the 43 ingredients come from the bun and the sauce, and in the case of the latter it's mostly spices and flavorings you'd recognize. So, what exactly are you putting in your body when you eat a McRib?

Lots of people might consider the most suspicious part to be the meat, but it's actually pretty simple. Yes, McDonald's molds the McRib patty into that shape, and no it isn't actually rib meat — but it is pork. According to McDonald's, it's boneless pork shoulder mixed with water, salt, rosemary extract, and dextrose. The last item might be of some concern as it has a high glycemic index, but dextrose is essentially a sweetener that comes from corn or wheat that doubles as a preservative. Add in the onions (ingredients: onions), and we still only have six ingredients.

The pickles push up the number a bit. There are some components you'll recognize, like cucumbers, water, vinegar, salt, turmeric, and the ever-mysterious "natural flavors." Then a few you likely don't: calcium chloride, alum, potassium sorbate, and polysorbate 80. The first two are added to maintain crispness in foods, potassium sorbate is a preservative, and polysorbate 80 is a synthetic emulsifier. It takes a lot of work to keep those pickles crunchy, and our list is up to 14 ingredients.