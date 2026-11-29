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There's something particularly delightful about preparing a dessert in a format that's usually reserved for savory dishes. While soft taco shells are typically vessels for your favorite meats and savory toppings, they take on a new life when used to house sweet ingredients.

Take caramel apple cheesecake dessert tacos, for example. They're made by frying soft taco shells and stuffing them with a cheesecake filling and cooked apple topping. They bear a similar taste and texture to Taco Bell's Fall fan-favorite dessert, Caramel Apple Empanadas, albeit in a more open-faced format. If you love the combo of tenderness and crunch in Taco Bell's dessert, but want a richer cheesecake filling, you'll appreciate this sweet taco recipe in particular.

Choose your preferred store-bought flour taco shell brand and carefully deep-fry the tortillas before rolling them in a mixture of cinnamon sugar. Once the shells have cooled, pipe in homemade cheesecake filling made with softened cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, heavy whipping cream, and vanilla extract. You can also use Philadelphia No Bake Cheesecake Filling instead of a scratch-made filling.

Cook chopped apples in butter with brown sugar, spices, and a cornstarch slurry to thicken and spoon this over the cheesecake filling in your fried soft taco shells. For a quicker treat, combine a can of apple pie filling (like this Great Value option) and store-bought caramel sauce to use as your topping. This dish is undoubtedly decadent and leaves plenty of room for customization.