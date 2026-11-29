Apples, Cream Cheese, And Soft Taco Shells Start A Cozy Dessert Rivaling An Old Taco Bell Favorite
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There's something particularly delightful about preparing a dessert in a format that's usually reserved for savory dishes. While soft taco shells are typically vessels for your favorite meats and savory toppings, they take on a new life when used to house sweet ingredients.
Take caramel apple cheesecake dessert tacos, for example. They're made by frying soft taco shells and stuffing them with a cheesecake filling and cooked apple topping. They bear a similar taste and texture to Taco Bell's Fall fan-favorite dessert, Caramel Apple Empanadas, albeit in a more open-faced format. If you love the combo of tenderness and crunch in Taco Bell's dessert, but want a richer cheesecake filling, you'll appreciate this sweet taco recipe in particular.
Choose your preferred store-bought flour taco shell brand and carefully deep-fry the tortillas before rolling them in a mixture of cinnamon sugar. Once the shells have cooled, pipe in homemade cheesecake filling made with softened cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, heavy whipping cream, and vanilla extract. You can also use Philadelphia No Bake Cheesecake Filling instead of a scratch-made filling.
Cook chopped apples in butter with brown sugar, spices, and a cornstarch slurry to thicken and spoon this over the cheesecake filling in your fried soft taco shells. For a quicker treat, combine a can of apple pie filling (like this Great Value option) and store-bought caramel sauce to use as your topping. This dish is undoubtedly decadent and leaves plenty of room for customization.
Tips for serving and storing caramel apple cheesecake tacos
These luscious dessert tacos are great when served fresh, but you can also make the different elements ahead of time, store them, and assemble them as needed. If you're working with scratch-made apple and cheesecake filling, store each one in the fridge in a separate airtight container for no more than three days. Make sure the apple filling has cooled completely before adding it to the tacos, and gently mix up your cheesecake filling before loading it into a piping bag to fill the shells. As for the deep fried cinnamon sugar soft taco shells, store these in an airtight container at room temperature to keep them from getting moist and soggy.
As a note, while traditional savory tacos are typically meant as handhelds, these dessert tacos can get messy. Serving them in a bowl or a deep plate will help to avoid any crumbly or drippy mishaps. Further, this would also make room for the addition of a small scoop of vanilla ice cream for an à la mode-style flourish.
For a less over-the-top version of these tacos, pare down the filling and toppings into one simple dip. You only need diced apples, caramel sauce, marshmallow fluff, vanilla yogurt, and softened cream cheese to make a decadent caramel apple cheesecake dip, which could easily be spooned into the fried soft taco shells. These might not be Taco Bell's sweets, but they'll surely satisfy.