You Only Need A Few Ingredients For This Decadent Caramel Apple Cheesecake Dip

With their rustic autumnal charm and sweet-tart flavor, caramel apples have everything going for them as a fall season party food — except for ease of eating. You often have to unhinge your jaw to take a bite, your teeth get stuck in the caramel, and the wooden stick takes up a hand you could use to hold a drink or serve yourself other snacks. To enjoy this classic treat in a more convenient form, whip up a creamy caramel apple cheesecake dip.

This crowd-pleasing riff on our caramel pecan cheesecake fruit dip recipe requires only five ingredients: cream cheese, marshmallow fluff, vanilla yogurt, caramel sauce, and diced apples. The fruit replaces the pecans to create a taste that's just like a caramel apple, but with a creamy dairy component reminiscent of cheesecake. Simply combine the ingredients and serve alongside dippers like graham crackers, pretzel sticks, vanilla wafers, gingersnap cookies, and more apples or other fruits.

You can use store-bought caramel to make this dessert as easy as possible, or go the extra mile and prepare a homemade caramel sauce recipe, with or without a hint of salt. Follow other tips you need to make the perfect caramel sauce and things should go swimmingly. And since caramel apples are often rolled in chopped nuts, you can keep the pecans in the recipe for a nice crunch, or mix in chopped peanuts or almonds instead. That's just one of the many ways to customize this versatile dip.