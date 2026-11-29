With Sweet Potatoes And A Muffin Tin, You Can Have An Irresistible, Crispy Side On Your Table In An Hour
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Sweet potatoes are a luxurious starch that you're more likely to see in soft, creamy iterations from sweet potato casserole to savory ravioli fillings. Even sweet potato fries tend to be softer than their Russet counterparts. However, in her recipe for Parmesan Sweet Potato Stacks, Tasting Table staff member Stephanie Rapone transforms sweet potatoes into an ultra crispy, savory side. And the key to getting them extra crispy lies in slicing them into paper thin flecks, peppering them with Parmesan cheese, and stacking them into muffin tins.
Rapone recommends using a mandoline or spiralizer to get even and thin strips that will roast and crisp at the same rate in the oven. Once you've peeled and sliced the sweet potatoes, you'll toss them in flavorful melted butter seasoned with salt, black pepper, thyme, and nutmeg before layering them into a muffin tin. You'll intersperse the layers of sweet potato slices with a sprinkling of grated Parmesan cheese; you want three layers of sweet potatoes with two layers of Parmesan cheese to separate them. The Parmesan cheese and herby butter will not only help the potatoes crisp up, but they'll also take them into a wholly savory direction. Their sweetness receives a salty nutty complement from the Parmesan and a savory aromatic kick from the spices and herbs in the butter. The stacks get roasted in the oven for 35 minutes, peppered with more herbs and Parmesan, and finished off in the oven for another 15 minutes to get extra crispy.
Serving ideas, storing, and reheating protocol
Since you're roasting ultra-thin sweet potatoes, you'll want to be vigilant and precise with baking times so as not to burn the stacks. You should also use the middle rack in the oven to ensure that neither the tops or bottoms get too much heat. You can also help prevent the stacks from sticking to the muffin tin by spraying it with Pam cooking spray before layering in the ingredients. While these stacks will taste the crispiest fresh out of the oven, they also will reheat and crisp up well. So, you can store any leftovers in an airtight container for around 3 days in the fridge or freeze them in an airtight bag for up to 2 months.
As for serving ideas, these sweet and savory stacks are an elegant addition to all kinds of mains. Rapone recommends grilled meats and fish. Serve them with any one of these grilled chicken recipes or this seared rockfish recipe with lemon and capers. They're certainly fancy and impressive enough to make an excellent steakhouse side to enjoy with filet mignon. We'd also recommend serving them alongside pork chops. They'd also make the perfect addition to a vegetable plate with other roasted or grilled veggies. You can serve them with a lemony garlic aioli for something bright, creamy, and rich to dip them in. Double down on herbs and Parmesan cheese with a drizzle of homemade pesto or chimichurri sauce.