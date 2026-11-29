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Sweet potatoes are a luxurious starch that you're more likely to see in soft, creamy iterations from sweet potato casserole to savory ravioli fillings. Even sweet potato fries tend to be softer than their Russet counterparts. However, in her recipe for Parmesan Sweet Potato Stacks, Tasting Table staff member Stephanie Rapone transforms sweet potatoes into an ultra crispy, savory side. And the key to getting them extra crispy lies in slicing them into paper thin flecks, peppering them with Parmesan cheese, and stacking them into muffin tins.

Rapone recommends using a mandoline or spiralizer to get even and thin strips that will roast and crisp at the same rate in the oven. Once you've peeled and sliced the sweet potatoes, you'll toss them in flavorful melted butter seasoned with salt, black pepper, thyme, and nutmeg before layering them into a muffin tin. You'll intersperse the layers of sweet potato slices with a sprinkling of grated Parmesan cheese; you want three layers of sweet potatoes with two layers of Parmesan cheese to separate them. The Parmesan cheese and herby butter will not only help the potatoes crisp up, but they'll also take them into a wholly savory direction. Their sweetness receives a salty nutty complement from the Parmesan and a savory aromatic kick from the spices and herbs in the butter. The stacks get roasted in the oven for 35 minutes, peppered with more herbs and Parmesan, and finished off in the oven for another 15 minutes to get extra crispy.