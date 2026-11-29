Combine Cool Whip, Pudding, And Speculoos Into A Light And Airy Dessert (It's So Simple)
Just because your kitchen supplies are low and your motivation for cooking an elaborate dessert has waned doesn't mean your sweet tooth needs to be neglected. Using Cool Whip, pudding, and speculoos cookies like Lotus Biscoff (or whatever cookies you have on hand), you'll have a sweet treat in no time.
Simply grind your choice of cookies into crumbs and combine them with prepared instant pudding and Cool Whip. You can control the texture of the treat by either chilling the mixture in the fridge until set or freezing it until it becomes more like ice cream. If you're short on groceries, mixing Cool Whip directly with cookie crumbs and chilling or freezing it can also yield a tasty result. This easy Cool Whip dessert can be customized if you have a few extra ingredients available. Use instant hot chocolate mix to make an even more decadent dish (dissolve it in a bit of heavy cream or milk first to avoid a gritty texture) , or add cream cheese for a tangier taste. You can also add cottage cheese to boost the protein content of the recipe.
Mix-ins and add-ons to take your light and airy treat to the next level
Once you have mastered the easy recipe, a teaspoon of vanilla extract, a handful of chocolate chips, chopped nuts, nut butter, marshmallow creme, and swirls of Nutella are just a few ways to customize the dessert. It can be served as a dip alongside salty snacks like pretzels or spooned into parfait glasses and layered with slices of fruit. Save some of the ground cookies to sprinkle on top as a sweet garnish.
Experiment with different pudding flavors to create variations of the fluffy treat and build dessert spreads to feed a crowd. An assortment of toppings can be offered for guests to customize their bowls with toppings like Reese's Pieces and boozy roasted marshmallows. For themed gatherings, a few drops of food coloring can turn this easy-to-make dessert into a colorful treat that impresses partygoers.