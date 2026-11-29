Just because your kitchen supplies are low and your motivation for cooking an elaborate dessert has waned doesn't mean your sweet tooth needs to be neglected. Using Cool Whip, pudding, and speculoos cookies like Lotus Biscoff (or whatever cookies you have on hand), you'll have a sweet treat in no time.

Simply grind your choice of cookies into crumbs and combine them with prepared instant pudding and Cool Whip. You can control the texture of the treat by either chilling the mixture in the fridge until set or freezing it until it becomes more like ice cream. If you're short on groceries, mixing Cool Whip directly with cookie crumbs and chilling or freezing it can also yield a tasty result. This easy Cool Whip dessert can be customized if you have a few extra ingredients available. Use instant hot chocolate mix to make an even more decadent dish (dissolve it in a bit of heavy cream or milk first to avoid a gritty texture) , or add cream cheese for a tangier taste. You can also add cottage cheese to boost the protein content of the recipe.