Many of us have a special place in our hearts for a fried bologna sandwich. It's something we grew up eating as kids, and even now you can still find them on the occasional diner menu. It's also incredibly simple to make one at home, which lets you have as much control over how the sandwich comes together. They're incredibly easy to customize because that salty, fried bologna flavor goes with almost anything.

Of course, you can make an elaborate sandwich with multiple ingredients, sauces, and different kinds of bread, but simplicity is part of the allure. Sometimes, all it takes is a small change to make a familiar food feel like something new. You don't have to spend a lot of time in the kitchen or track down a bunch of specialty ingredients to give an old favorite a little makeover. Trying out some simple additions and hacks can be a good way to discover new flavor combinations without losing what made a fried bologna sandwich appealing in the first place.

With simplicity in mind, we've put together a list of 15 one-ingredient upgrades to make a fried bologna sandwich even tastier. Could you add more than one of these ingredients at a time? Of course. You could probably even combine many of them to make an extremely elaborate and tasty sandwich. But if you're looking for something fast and delicious, these one-ingredient upgrades will do the job.