New York City has a well-known, modge podge of a food scene, with everything from Michelin-star restaurants to sidewalk hot dog carts all on the same block. Perhaps that viral, expensive Mexican restaurant is truly worth the hype, or perhaps the best burrito you've ever eaten comes homemade from the guy at your bodega. People say the Big Apple is where big dreams can come true, and that's exactly the case for 7th Street Burger, which began as one simple storefront but, with high-quality beef that's always fresh, has blossomed into a burger empire.

This chain is primarily known for one thing, and it's in the name: burgers. More specifically, smashburgers. 7th Street Burgers' menu consists of just four things: a cheeseburger, a double cheeseburger, an impossible burger, and french fries, along with a few beverage options. The burgers come with American cheese, grilled onions, a secret house sauce, and pickles, and that's it — but fans seem to adore the simplicity. "It's very good... and very simple... a no-frills, very satisfying, and totally greasy meal," said one Redditor. On the 7th Street Burgers Facebook page, customers can also check out the freshness level of the restaurant's ground beef by watching it being pressed onto a sizzling griddle.

Since our earlier research on nine fast food chains with the highest quality beef burgers pointed to this burger chain using meat from Schweid & Sons, it's no wonder customers line up for 7th Street Burger late into the night. Schweid & Sons beef is so good that it made our list of store-bought beef brands that taste homemade, with our taste tester praising it for being flavorful and additive-free.