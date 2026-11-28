The Fast-Rising NYC Burger Chain With High-Quality Beef That's Always Fresh
New York City has a well-known, modge podge of a food scene, with everything from Michelin-star restaurants to sidewalk hot dog carts all on the same block. Perhaps that viral, expensive Mexican restaurant is truly worth the hype, or perhaps the best burrito you've ever eaten comes homemade from the guy at your bodega. People say the Big Apple is where big dreams can come true, and that's exactly the case for 7th Street Burger, which began as one simple storefront but, with high-quality beef that's always fresh, has blossomed into a burger empire.
This chain is primarily known for one thing, and it's in the name: burgers. More specifically, smashburgers. 7th Street Burgers' menu consists of just four things: a cheeseburger, a double cheeseburger, an impossible burger, and french fries, along with a few beverage options. The burgers come with American cheese, grilled onions, a secret house sauce, and pickles, and that's it — but fans seem to adore the simplicity. "It's very good... and very simple... a no-frills, very satisfying, and totally greasy meal," said one Redditor. On the 7th Street Burgers Facebook page, customers can also check out the freshness level of the restaurant's ground beef by watching it being pressed onto a sizzling griddle.
Since our earlier research on nine fast food chains with the highest quality beef burgers pointed to this burger chain using meat from Schweid & Sons, it's no wonder customers line up for 7th Street Burger late into the night. Schweid & Sons beef is so good that it made our list of store-bought beef brands that taste homemade, with our taste tester praising it for being flavorful and additive-free.
7th Street Burger gives a lesson in rapid success
7th Street Burger was opened by co-founder Kevin Rezvani, along with his college friends, in 2021. The chain was aptly named for the location of that original restaurant, on 7th Street in New York City's East Village, though it quickly expanded to a second location less than a year later. When opening the business, 7th Street Burger's founders knew that location was important, as was generating hype, and they set out to create a smashburger joint in the heart of the city that focused on high quality and simplicity, sort of like In-N-Out's original 1948 menu, which is equally as simple.
7th Street Burger was an immediate hit with the citizens of NYC, selling quite literally thousands of burgers at a time at just the single location. "I'm generally reluctant to label anything 'the best in New York,' but I do think 7th Street Burger is very good and the price point is appealing," wrote one Redditor. By late 2025, 7th Street Burger operated over 25 locations throughout the Upper Northeast, and today it's sitting at over 35 locations, with plans to keep expanding. There are some critics, like the Reddit user who believes it's not "anything special," but there are plenty of other Redditors who disagree, including one who raved that its burgers are "definitely some of the best [they've] had." Even if chefs like Bobby Flay aren't fans of smashburgers, it seems the people certainly are.