A fried bologna sandwich complies with every rule for being the perfect comfort food: It's hearty, tasty, and easy to make. Though this doesn't mean that you can't add ingredients that elevate it to gourmet status. Normally, just a few ingredients are required: bologna, white bread, American cheese, lettuce, maybe a couple of slices of tomato, and one or two condiments that you like. Mayo is the classic option and works well in pretty much every kind of sandwich, but so does Creole mustard. It's the spiced condiment you need in your pantry, and the combination will take a humble bologna sandwich to the next level.

Mayo ties the ingredients together and keeps every bite moist, while Creole mustard adds a tangy, pungent, and vinegary zest, enhancing the aftertaste while adding depth and complexity to the whole sandwich. There is no fixed rule on how to incorporate them into the sandwich. After browning the bread, you can either spread mayo on one slice and Creole mustard on the other or stir them together in a bowl to create a unique condiment, which you can then spread on one of the slices of bread.