Fried Bologna Sandwiches Go From Good To Gourmet With These 2 Condiments
A fried bologna sandwich complies with every rule for being the perfect comfort food: It's hearty, tasty, and easy to make. Though this doesn't mean that you can't add ingredients that elevate it to gourmet status. Normally, just a few ingredients are required: bologna, white bread, American cheese, lettuce, maybe a couple of slices of tomato, and one or two condiments that you like. Mayo is the classic option and works well in pretty much every kind of sandwich, but so does Creole mustard. It's the spiced condiment you need in your pantry, and the combination will take a humble bologna sandwich to the next level.
Mayo ties the ingredients together and keeps every bite moist, while Creole mustard adds a tangy, pungent, and vinegary zest, enhancing the aftertaste while adding depth and complexity to the whole sandwich. There is no fixed rule on how to incorporate them into the sandwich. After browning the bread, you can either spread mayo on one slice and Creole mustard on the other or stir them together in a bowl to create a unique condiment, which you can then spread on one of the slices of bread.
How to upgrade the bread, toppings, and cheese
Apart from the mayo and Creole mustard, there's still a lot of room for improvement. You can basically upgrade almost every ingredient in your fried bologna sandwich. Next time you make one, consider swapping white bread for a light and airy loaf like ciabatta to make it gourmet. Compared to white bread, ciabatta absorbs mayo and Creole mustard better, yet remains firm. You can also replace the cheese with a Southern classic: pimento cheese. This topping will make fried bologna sandwiches are 10X more flavorful.
This soft spread, made with grated cheddar, mayo, and red pimento peppers, pairs well with this upgraded version of the fried bologna sandwich. The heat from the freshly fried bologna slightly melts the cheddar, mayo, and Creole mustard into a smooth sauce. The mustard's acidity balances the richness of the cheese, while the sweet pimentos provide a nice contrast to the salty meat to deliver a creamy yet solid bite. If you want to play with the textures, you can add dill pickle potato chips for a crisp touch, along with onions and pickles. Try adding bacon (it works every time) and serve it alongside french fries and more mayo and mustard sauce for dipping.