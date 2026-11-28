As the weather outside gets colder and you start looking for ways to make your home feel cozy and cheerful, you might find yourself exploring recipes for mulled wine. This sweet seasonal beverage blends honey and warming spices like cinnamon and cloves with bright, fresh citrus. While this drink is meant to be served warm, it can actually be a bit temperamental if it's exposed to too much heat.

The best tip to follow when serving (or drinking) mulled wine is to keep it at the ideal temperature. Most experts recommend heating mulled wine to between 131 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit. This is because when wine boils too long, the alcohol can burn off and leave behind a flat and surprisingly bitter taste. Yet if you allow it to cool off too much before serving, it might not have that nice, cozy kick.

If you bought a bottle from a wine shop or grocery store, it may say somewhere on the label what the ideal warming temperature is. If not, it will direct you to heat it gently before serving, but avoid boiling it. If you're making mulled wine from scratch, let it come to a gentle simmer before turning the heat down to avoid reaching a boil. Stir it regularly while using a candy thermometer to check the temperature. Bottled wine can be poured into a saucepot and heated over low heat until it just starts to steam.