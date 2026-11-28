The Perfect Temperature To Serve Mulled Wine
As the weather outside gets colder and you start looking for ways to make your home feel cozy and cheerful, you might find yourself exploring recipes for mulled wine. This sweet seasonal beverage blends honey and warming spices like cinnamon and cloves with bright, fresh citrus. While this drink is meant to be served warm, it can actually be a bit temperamental if it's exposed to too much heat.
The best tip to follow when serving (or drinking) mulled wine is to keep it at the ideal temperature. Most experts recommend heating mulled wine to between 131 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit. This is because when wine boils too long, the alcohol can burn off and leave behind a flat and surprisingly bitter taste. Yet if you allow it to cool off too much before serving, it might not have that nice, cozy kick.
If you bought a bottle from a wine shop or grocery store, it may say somewhere on the label what the ideal warming temperature is. If not, it will direct you to heat it gently before serving, but avoid boiling it. If you're making mulled wine from scratch, let it come to a gentle simmer before turning the heat down to avoid reaching a boil. Stir it regularly while using a candy thermometer to check the temperature. Bottled wine can be poured into a saucepot and heated over low heat until it just starts to steam.
Heating mulled wine above 170 F can significantly alter its flavor
While you can serve chilled mulled wine, many prefer to drink this seasonal beverage warm. As the wine heats up, aromatic ingredients like cinnamon, clove, and citrus oils will be released, and the tannins in the wine will become less aggressive. This makes for a mellow, fruity, and spicy drink. Just take care when heating it to prevent scalding the wine.
Going above 170 F will significantly affect the flavor of the drink, as the boiling temperature of alcohol is 173 F. After just 15 minutes at that temperature, 40% of the alcohol will burn off, sugar will caramelize, and the mildly sweet, fruity flavors will start to turn syrupy and funky. While the beverage won't be unsafe to drink, it probably won't be very pleasant, either. In fact, one of the biggest mistakes people make with mulled wine is leaving it on a hot stove during a party, allowing it to boil over or even burn.
If you want to keep mulled wine warm for a party, it's best to put it in a slow cooker or even your Instant Pot so you have full control over the temperature. If you're using a bottle of pre-made wine, simply set the slow cooker to its warm setting. If you're making your own mulled wine, heat it on low for an hour and then lower the temperature to warm.