A visit to Margie's Candies in Chicago is like a visit to a bygone era: From its red and white striped awning and vintage neon to its beige leather booths, each with a tabletop jukebox and a stained glass pendant light, the sweets shop retains the old-school charm it's had since it opened in 1921. One of the city's most iconic candy stores, the outpost at the intersection of Armitage Avenue and Western Avenue was originally called Security Sweet Shop, like the local bank and real estate agency.

Peter George Poulos, a Greek immigrant, saved the money he made selling newspapers and shining shoes to open the sweet shop. When his son, George, married a woman named Margie, they renamed the shop after her in 1933. It was later taken over by their son Peter, and later, his son, George, who hopes to pass it on to his own son, Kai.

Margie's melt-in-your-mouth candies like English toffee, chocolate turtles, creams, and chocolate-covered nuts are handmade the same way they have been for over a century. But that's not the only thing Margie's is known for.