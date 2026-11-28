One Of Chicago's Oldest Candy Stores Has Been Family-Owned Since 1921, And It Still Makes Chocolates The Same Way
A visit to Margie's Candies in Chicago is like a visit to a bygone era: From its red and white striped awning and vintage neon to its beige leather booths, each with a tabletop jukebox and a stained glass pendant light, the sweets shop retains the old-school charm it's had since it opened in 1921. One of the city's most iconic candy stores, the outpost at the intersection of Armitage Avenue and Western Avenue was originally called Security Sweet Shop, like the local bank and real estate agency.
Peter George Poulos, a Greek immigrant, saved the money he made selling newspapers and shining shoes to open the sweet shop. When his son, George, married a woman named Margie, they renamed the shop after her in 1933. It was later taken over by their son Peter, and later, his son, George, who hopes to pass it on to his own son, Kai.
Margie's melt-in-your-mouth candies like English toffee, chocolate turtles, creams, and chocolate-covered nuts are handmade the same way they have been for over a century. But that's not the only thing Margie's is known for.
Margie's Candies serves legendary ice cream sundaes
Margie's is famous for the having some of the best ice cream sundaes. Their colossal ice cream treats come served in a signature clamshell dish topped with whipped cream, cherries, and chopped nuts, with wafer cookies and a gravy boat full of chocolate fudge (or another flavor of syrup). Margie's has 30 flavors of ice cream, from classics like vanilla and mint chip to more unique flavors like peanut butter pretzel and mango dragon fruit. It also offers a menu of what they call Jumbo Specialties, served in enormous silver punch bowls with several scoops of ice cream with upended cones on top. With names like Eiffel Tower and The Royal George, prices range from $11.95 to $95.95.
When Margie's Candies opened, Prohibition was in full swing, and the sweet shop became a local hub that served breakfast and stayed open past midnight. Today, they no longer serve breakfast, but they do stay open late and offer a selection of classic diner-style sandwiches. Margie's opened a second location in 2005, but guests at the original location can enjoy the same candies, ice cream treats, and goodies that have been enjoyed by the likes of Al Capone, The Beatles, and Meryl Streep. It's a classic spot worth adding to any Chicago itinerary.