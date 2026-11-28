CorningWare Vs Le Creuset: Which Bakeware Is The Most Durable?
Properly taken care of, a piece of CorningWare or Le Creuset bakeware is more than just a kitchen tool. It can be a future family heirloom, lasting year after year as either a decorative piece or an actual pot or pan. But we all know accidents happen, hands are slippery, potholders are forgotten, and that expensive bakeware falls to the floor. This raises the question: is CorningWare or Le Creuset more durable? The answer, it turns out, comes with a big asterisk.
Known for its rare patterns, classic CorningWare is made of a material called Pyroceram, developed in 1952 by the Corning company's glass researcher S. Donald Stookey. An oven malfunction heated a piece of glass to over 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit, and when Stookey removed it, his tongs slipped, and it fell to the floor. Instead of shattering, it bounced. This material became CorningWare, which could withstand accidents and massive temperature swings.
Le Creuset cookware, on the other hand, is made of a cast iron core coated in enamel. Cast iron is incredibly durable, as many cooks can attest to. The catch with Le Creuset is the enamel coating, which requires extra care. Le Creuset recommends gradual heating and cooling of the cookware, avoiding the use of metal utensils in your pot, and careful cleaning and storage to prevent chipping the enamel.
Not all CorningWare is the same
If the above seems like an open-and-shut case for CorningWare being more durable than Le Creuset, hold on a moment. Pyroceram may be the material that makes durable CorningWare products, but not all CorningWare is made from it. Pyroceram was discontinued between 2000 and 2008, and CorningWare was made from a different, less durable ceramic.
World Kitchen, the corporation that now owns the CorningWare brand, resumed production of Pyroceram-based cookware in 2008, but items sold under the CorningWare label may or may not be made out of the ultra-durable material. One way to tell if it's vintage CorningWare is to look at the words printed on the bottom of the piece. If there is a stamp that reads "Not for stovetop use," that means it's not made of Pyroceram.
For those willing and able to follow the care instructions, a Le Creuset pot still has advantages over CorningWare. Namely, its cast iron material retains heat much more easily than CorningWare. This makes Le Creuset a better choice for searing and browning, as well as recipes that start on the stove and finish in the oven. But Le Creuset cookware can come with its own issues, and for pure durability, it's hard to beat original CorningWare.