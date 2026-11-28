Properly taken care of, a piece of CorningWare or Le Creuset bakeware is more than just a kitchen tool. It can be a future family heirloom, lasting year after year as either a decorative piece or an actual pot or pan. But we all know accidents happen, hands are slippery, potholders are forgotten, and that expensive bakeware falls to the floor. This raises the question: is CorningWare or Le Creuset more durable? The answer, it turns out, comes with a big asterisk.

Known for its rare patterns, classic CorningWare is made of a material called Pyroceram, developed in 1952 by the Corning company's glass researcher S. Donald Stookey. An oven malfunction heated a piece of glass to over 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit, and when Stookey removed it, his tongs slipped, and it fell to the floor. Instead of shattering, it bounced. This material became CorningWare, which could withstand accidents and massive temperature swings.

Le Creuset cookware, on the other hand, is made of a cast iron core coated in enamel. Cast iron is incredibly durable, as many cooks can attest to. The catch with Le Creuset is the enamel coating, which requires extra care. Le Creuset recommends gradual heating and cooling of the cookware, avoiding the use of metal utensils in your pot, and careful cleaning and storage to prevent chipping the enamel.