CorningWare Ran This Rare Pattern For A Limited Time In The '70s — Now The Collection Is Worth Money
A trip to a thrift store can feel like a treasure hunt, especially when you come across CorningWare dishes. Collectors know that some of the vintage CorningWare dishes can be valuable. One design known as Renaissance is a special one to spot. While most CorningWare designs feature florals and vegetables, the limited-edition Renaissance Gift Line is the only CorningWare style to depict a city. The scenes are said to be copied from an etching of a the harbor in 17th-century Stockholm. The image is printed in a soft gray shade of enamel known as Miniver Grey. The Gift Line dates to 1970.
The collection features five pieces: three covered baking dishes, a broil-and-bake tray, and a 9-cup stovetop percolator. The artwork isn't the same across all of the pieces, as every item depicts a different section of the scene. The broil-and-bake tray provides the most panoramic view of the full image, showing the skyline and port, while the percolator wraps the etching around the back, with a cathedral completing the cityscape.
Spotting treasures in stores
Finding both a dish and its matching lid can make for a more valuable discovery than purchasing an individual piece. Complete CorningWare sets can sell for more than individual pieces because collecting all the pieces can be difficult. To help determine the authenticity of a Renaissance piece, look at the lids. The underside of the Renaissance lids has a pebbled texture, distinguishing this collection from other CorningWare lines with smooth lids. The pebbled lids used in the Renaissance line were also featured on the 1971 Nature's Bounty pattern, another rare CorningWare pattern to spot.
Even avid CorningWare collectors admit to never having seen the Renaissance set. "It's stunning," wrote one collector on Facebook. If you do happen to spot one of the pieces in a store, look for any chips or scratches or faded patterns, as these can lower its resale value. The cityscape should also be grey rather than black. Lastly, consider the price. For reference, one eBay listing offered a Renaissance saucepan with a lid for around $100. A price that is significantly higher or lower may warrant a closer look, but an asking price won't confirm whether a piece is authentic. Check the pattern, makings, and lid details carefully before buying.