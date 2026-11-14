CorningWare Ran This Rare Pattern For A Limited Time In The '70s — Now The Collection Is Worth Money

A trip to a thrift store can feel like a treasure hunt, especially when you come across CorningWare dishes. Collectors know that some of the vintage CorningWare dishes can be valuable. One design known as Renaissance is a special one to spot. While most CorningWare designs feature florals and vegetables, the limited-edition Renaissance Gift Line is the only CorningWare style to depict a city. The scenes are said to be copied from an etching of a the harbor in 17th-century Stockholm. The image is printed in a soft gray shade of enamel known as Miniver Grey. The Gift Line dates to 1970.

The collection features five pieces: three covered baking dishes, a broil-and-bake tray, and a 9-cup stovetop percolator. The artwork isn't the same across all of the pieces, as every item depicts a different section of the scene. The broil-and-bake tray provides the most panoramic view of the full image, showing the skyline and port, while the percolator wraps the etching around the back, with a cathedral completing the cityscape.