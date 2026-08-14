If You Collected This CorningWare Pattern In The '70s, It Could Sell First At An Estate Sale

Collectors love the retro feel of CorningWare dishes, but these vintage items are more than just aesthetically trendy. CorningWare could also be valuable. One of the most hotly sought patterns is the Floral Bouquet line, which features stamped yellow floral patterns on a stark-white background.

Corning Glass Works released its first CorningWare products in 1958. Made of Pyroceram, Corning's glass-ceramic invention was a lifesaver for the modern homemaker, as it was powerful, heat-resistant, and safe for the dishwasher, oven, and stovetop. But CorningWare also became highly sought after for its beautifully designed patterns, including Floral Bouquet, which featured cheerful yellow and white flowers.

At its 1969 release, CorningWare Floral Bouquet was only available in three items: a party buffet serving dish, a royal buffet serving dish, and a stovetop percolator. Due to the line's limited production, today's collectors will now pay a tidy sum for these dishes. The popularity of this design led CorningWare to launch more products in the Floral Bouquet pattern from 1971 to 1974, before being discontinued in 1975.