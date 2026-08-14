If You Collected This CorningWare Pattern In The '70s, It Could Sell First At An Estate Sale
Collectors love the retro feel of CorningWare dishes, but these vintage items are more than just aesthetically trendy. CorningWare could also be valuable. One of the most hotly sought patterns is the Floral Bouquet line, which features stamped yellow floral patterns on a stark-white background.
Corning Glass Works released its first CorningWare products in 1958. Made of Pyroceram, Corning's glass-ceramic invention was a lifesaver for the modern homemaker, as it was powerful, heat-resistant, and safe for the dishwasher, oven, and stovetop. But CorningWare also became highly sought after for its beautifully designed patterns, including Floral Bouquet, which featured cheerful yellow and white flowers.
At its 1969 release, CorningWare Floral Bouquet was only available in three items: a party buffet serving dish, a royal buffet serving dish, and a stovetop percolator. Due to the line's limited production, today's collectors will now pay a tidy sum for these dishes. The popularity of this design led CorningWare to launch more products in the Floral Bouquet pattern from 1971 to 1974, before being discontinued in 1975.
There are different editions of CorningWare's Floral Bouquet
Since the CorningWare Floral Bouquet pattern was only produced for a limited time, you have to scour thrift stores to find these '70s-era products. But if you manage to get your hands on any of these rare beauties, it could be a valuable investment. Experts say a full set of CorningWare Floral Bouquet dishes in mint condition could be worth thousands of dollars.
It may be harder to find first-edition Floral Bouquet CorningWare because it was only produced for one year. You can distinguish the first edition from subsequent releases because its lids will have a ceramic knob instead of glass. Also, the initial pattern only has yellow flowers, while later releases of Floral Bouquet have blue and green accents as well.
Additionally, CorningWare's later releases of Floral Bouquet include more items, such as a skillet and saucepan. And instead of a simple stamp on a white background, the later Floral Bouquet pieces have a yellow background and a larger floral design that wraps entirely around the item. To try to find anything from the collection, look in thrift stores and at estate sales, as well as online at sites like Etsy, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace.