The '70s Casserole Dishes Redditors Are Scouring Thrift Stores To Save

If you have a CorningWare casserole dish from the 1970s, congratulations: You may be coming into some serious cash if you decide to sell it. As evidenced by the skyrocketing prices on resale sites and by Reddit conversations among collectors, '70s-era CorningWare casserole dishes are currently hotter than the ovens they're meant to be used in. People are considering their grandmothers' hand-me-downs with fresh eyes and hunting through flea markets with the hope of discovering a real-deal dish. How in-demand are we talking? On eBay, a CorningWare two-quart pyrex casserole dish from the '70s with the beloved "Spice of Life" pattern — an earth-toned array of vegetables and herbs — is listed at a whopping $99,999.99. If you're a bargain hunter, never fear: You can find a three-quart version on Etsy for a steal at $14,000.

When one Redditor asked about the value of two circa-1970s CorningWare casserole dishes they found at their grandmother's house, still in boxes, they got a mix of reactions; some nostalgic for their own families using these dishes, some gleeful because they've found versions at thrift stores, some advising the original poster of the great value and resale opportunity. This is a clear lesson in why it pays to brush up on the history of vintage cookware — otherwise, you could walk right by a total treasure at the secondhand shop. So, how do you know if your own vintage CorningWare is valuable?