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When you've got a sweet tooth and want to satisfy it quickly, keeping your ingredients (and effort) to a minimum is key. There are so many easy dessert recipes that start with a tub of Cool Whip, but none simpler than this fruit-forward confection. Known colloquially as a "fruit fluff salad," the sweet treat requires only a thawed tub of Cool Whip and your favorite fruit gently mashed up and folded into the mix.

Just the two basic ingredients can make a delightfully sweet dessert, but you can always dress it up with other complementary additions. Consider the variety of fruits with an impressively high fiber content to add more nutritional value to this Cool Whip-based dish. For added convenience, you may wish to employ canned fruits in lieu of fresh ones, keeping in mind that many of these will contain extra sugar in the case of those packed in syrup or juice.

Additionally, it may be worth taking inspiration from a six-ingredient vintage salad sometimes called "Yum Yum Salad" or "orange fluff salad." Simply combine Cool Whip, canned crushed pineapple, canned mandarin oranges, orange flavored Jell-O, mini marshmallows, and chopped nuts into an even sweeter indulgence. For a more decadent dessert, try folding in pieces of crushed cookies, chocolates, or other sweets.