Cool Whip And Mashed Fruit Start An Easy Dessert Whenever You Need A Sweet Treat
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you've got a sweet tooth and want to satisfy it quickly, keeping your ingredients (and effort) to a minimum is key. There are so many easy dessert recipes that start with a tub of Cool Whip, but none simpler than this fruit-forward confection. Known colloquially as a "fruit fluff salad," the sweet treat requires only a thawed tub of Cool Whip and your favorite fruit gently mashed up and folded into the mix.
Just the two basic ingredients can make a delightfully sweet dessert, but you can always dress it up with other complementary additions. Consider the variety of fruits with an impressively high fiber content to add more nutritional value to this Cool Whip-based dish. For added convenience, you may wish to employ canned fruits in lieu of fresh ones, keeping in mind that many of these will contain extra sugar in the case of those packed in syrup or juice.
Additionally, it may be worth taking inspiration from a six-ingredient vintage salad sometimes called "Yum Yum Salad" or "orange fluff salad." Simply combine Cool Whip, canned crushed pineapple, canned mandarin oranges, orange flavored Jell-O, mini marshmallows, and chopped nuts into an even sweeter indulgence. For a more decadent dessert, try folding in pieces of crushed cookies, chocolates, or other sweets.
Other ways to dress up a fruit fluff salad with Cool Whip
Frozen fruit also offers an easy shortcut for this dessert. Simply thaw and mash everything before adding to the Cool Whip. Mixed berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries may work best, or indulgent stone fruits like peaches or cherries. Swirl in a little bit of honey or agave nectar to make this fruity fluff sweeter or add a portion of melted nut or seed butter for extra protein. This treat can be made in a pinch or prepared ahead of time and stored for later enjoyment.
You can store your dessert in the fridge in an airtight container for about three days or in the freezer, provided you don't mind enjoying it as more of a frozen treat. Let it thaw for at least half an hour and stir it up to regenerate some of the fluffy texture. Although Cool Whip is the preferred ingredient for this dessert, you can try a less sweet version using Greek yogurt, sour cream, or quark.
Try dried fruit to change up the texture or add other crunchy mix-ins like crushed pretzels, wafers, or chocolate candies. Mixing candy bars with Cool Whip is something Midwesterners swear by, and folding in fruit can amplify the nutrients present. However you decide to treat yourself, with a couple ingredients and a little culinary creativity, it's easier than you think.