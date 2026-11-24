7 Marie Callender's Frozen Dinners, Ranked Worst To Best
If you're looking for a gourmet meal, the freezer aisle (which is the last stop you should be making in the grocery store) generally isn't the best place to be. Although I can certainly get down with using frozen vegetables in creative ways or indulging in a frozen dessert, full-on meals from the freezer section generally don't taste very good in my experience. Out of all the frozen brands I've tried, though, Marie Callender's might just be one of the best. I'm not saying that these meals are delicious or anything — just that they are generally more passable than the most budget-friendly frozen dinner options out there.
I sought out seven different Marie Callender's frozen dinners to get a better sense of what the brand has to offer, and I taste-tested all of them, ranking them from worst to best. The best-ranked of the bunch lack the blandness that's sometimes present in frozen meals and have an overall pleasant texture, while the worst-ranked tend to be more flavorless, watery, and sometimes even have a rubbery texture to them. Some of these dinners actually exceeded my expectations (which were, honestly, pretty low), while others seriously missed the mark. If you're feeling especially lazy or pinched for time, the best of these may not be a bad option, while you can feel safe leaving the worst of them behind.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
7. Marie Callender's Fettuccine with Chicken and Broccoli
Maybe I'm biased when it comes to Marie Callender's Fettuccine with Chicken and Broccoli, since chicken fettuccine Alfredo isn't my favorite pasta dish even when it's made fresh. But this frozen dinner, which sells for $4.99 at Star Market, is a particularly egregious example of just how unappetizing the dish can be. To be fair, it's not like it tastes bad — it just doesn't taste like much of anything at all. The sauce is thin and watery, and it's missing the luscious creaminess I would normally expect from the dish. Unsurprisingly, the pasta is far from al dente, with a soggy softness that most would probably consider way overcooked.
Unfortunately, the chicken has a rubbery texture and also lacks a bold flavor, so it's really just the broccoli that's there to add some sort of flavor to the dish. But the broccoli just tastes green, also boasting a sogginess that's not terribly pleasant. When it all comes together, you're left with a pasta dish that just feels and tastes kind of sad. I find that frozen pasta dishes usually aren't very good, period, but this one, with its blandness, falls especially flat for me. If, for whatever reason, you decide to pick it up anyway, you may want to add extra seasonings to keep things from tasting so blah.
6. Marie Callender's Sweet and Sour Chicken
This is another style of dish that I'm generally not very fond of, so take my assessment of Marie Callender's Sweet and Sour Chicken with a grain of salt. I found this frozen dinner from Star Market for $4.99, and I honestly feel like it's not really worth the price. First of all, frozen and microwaved rice often has a strange, hard texture to it, and that's certainly the case here. While each individual grain is tougher than I would like, the rice as a whole is somehow still too moist, meaning that the rice is strangely separated instead of the grains sticking together.
But my issue here isn't just with the rice — the chicken falls flat for me as well. The meat itself barely has any flavor at all, and when you stir the chicken during the cooking process, it's really easy to accidentally completely remove the breading from the chicken entirely. Then, there's the glaze, which I find to be too sweet. The side dish of broccoli and carrots is predictably sad and bland, but mixing it into the rest of the meal makes it slightly more appetizing. Still, though, this isn't a frozen dinner I would purchase again.
5. Marie Callender's Chicken Marinara
I really wanted to enjoy Marie Callender's Chicken Marinara, which also sells for $4.99 at Star Market, since it seems like a simple enough combo that it could work in frozen form. But, alas, this dish contains pasta too, which doesn't seem to do well frozen. I was surprised at just how watery the pasta portion of the dish became after microwaving it. The sauce was very watery, with a lot of the liquid not even soaking into the penne. The cheese helped create more of a rich, creamy texture, but still, the pasta was lacking its al dente bite, and to make matters worse, the chicken was rubbery to boot. And the broccoli? Forget it. It was basically just a pile of green mush.
That being said, this pasta is ranked higher than some of the other Marie Callender's dinners on this list because the flavor actually wasn't bad. The marinara sauce was nice and flavorful, even if it wasn't exactly groundbreaking. I still wouldn't seek this product out again, but it's not the absolute worst option this brand has to offer in its frozen dinner lineup.
4. Marie Callender's Honey Roasted Turkey Breast
When you want a dish that tastes a bit lighter than some of the other options out there, Marie Callender's Honey Roasted Turkey Breast may be an appealing choice. This frozen dinner, available for $4.99 at Star Market, features turkey breast atop a bed of mashed potatoes with gravy, along with a side of vegetables. Is it the most interesting frozen meal you could ever have? Definitely not. But its simplicity could be a selling point for some.
Generally speaking, I found that the turkey from Marie Callender's had a much better texture than the chicken. The turkey didn't have that unfortunate rubbery texture to it, but rather seemed to more closely mirror fresh turkey. The mashed potatoes seemed barely there at all, lost in a sea of gravy, but they didn't taste bad. Like so many of the other options in this lineup, I felt like the veggies fell short, with a bland flavor and soggy texture that wasn't too pleasant.
Ultimately, I still think this frozen meal is pretty disappointing, but compared to the worse-ranked options in this list, it's not bad. There aren't any major flaws with the dish, except for the fact that you don't seem to be getting much food and that it tastes kind of boring (albeit without the overt blandness that I found in some of the other dinners on this list). I can see where there could be a time and a place for this frozen dinner, though, when you want something basic and uncomplicated.
3. Marie Callender's Roasted Turkey Breast and Stuffing
Now, if you're looking for an arguably better turkey option from Marie Callender's, the brand's Roasted Turkey Breast and Stuffing, which also sells for $4.99 at Star Market, might be a better choice. To me, the stuffing is the main factor that makes this meal taste better than the other turkey variety I tried. Although the amount of stuffing and mashed potatoes you get is still dwarfed by the amount of gravy that comes in the main portion of the dish, the fact that you get more textures here is definitely a step in the right direction. The turkey is solid here, and the stuffing is actually pretty good. Yes, there may be too much gravy, but at least the gravy has a good flavor to it.
Just like most of the other Marie Callender's frozen dinners I tried for this ranking, the side of vegetables was soggy and disappointing ... but what can you really expect from a frozen meal? I definitely don't think this stuff could replace your Thanksgiving dinner, but it's not the worst option you can find in your grocery store's frozen section.
2. Marie Callender's Salisbury Steak
Sold for $4.99 at Star Market, Marie Callender's Salisbury Steak is among the brand's better frozen dinners. Of course, it can't compare to homemade Salisbury steak, but the meat itself actually has a really nice, firm texture that doesn't have any of the rubberiness I experienced from other meals this brand offers. The gravy is rich and flavorful, with a beefy flair that's a lot bolder than any of the other gravies I tried. Plus, it actually feels like you're getting a complete meal — there are enough potatoes to really round out the main dish nicely, and then you also get mac and cheese on the side. Admittedly, the mac and cheese isn't super flavorful, but it does have a nice, creamy texture, and with a few spices, it could be easily doctored into tasting way better.
This is certainly one of the more filling and substantial meals in Marie Callender's entire lineup that I've tried, and it offers something that's at least flavorful, even if it's not super interesting. Whether you're looking for a beef-centric frozen meal or you just want to make sure you're getting a solid Marie Callender's product, the Salisbury steak might be worth a taste.
1. Marie Callender's Country Fried Chicken and Gravy
I'm not sure if it's the fact that I lived in the South for most of my childhood or just because this is actually the best-tasting frozen dinner of the bunch, but for me, none of these other meals come close to Marie Callender's Country Fried Chicken and Gravy. Available for $4.99 at Star Market, it's not exactly a top-notch meal, but for a frozen option, it's seriously not bad. The star of the show, of course, is the country fried chicken. It definitely doesn't look as good as it does on the box, but the breading holds up nicely even after being microwaved, and it actually feels like you're getting a generous portion of meat. The breading is relatively flavorful, with a sort of peppery flavor that had me going back in for another bite. The mashed potatoes aren't amazing here, but at least they're less watery and moist than most of the others I tried.
The corn side dish may not look like much, but it's a major step up from the sad broccoli, carrot, and green bean numbers I found in the other frozen dishes on this list. And because you actually get a decently sized portion of it, you're not going to get hungry again immediately after eating. Again, you have to be realistic with your expectations — this is a frozen meal, after all. But when pitted against the competition, this Marie Callender's frozen dinner easily takes the top spot.
Methodology
I grabbed all of the Marie Callender's frozen dinners I could find from my local grocery store, and I prepared them in the microwave according to the package directions. I tasted each one when it was still hot, making sure to sample every element in the dish. I evaluated each of these meals based on texture and flavor, prioritizing the ones that weren't watery and that didn't have any rubbery elements. On the flavor front, I ranked the meals that had a bold, pronounced flavor higher than those that were on the blander end of the spectrum. The best-ranked of the bunch also seemed to have a more substantial amount of food than others that were ranked lower on the list.