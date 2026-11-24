If you're looking for a gourmet meal, the freezer aisle (which is the last stop you should be making in the grocery store) generally isn't the best place to be. Although I can certainly get down with using frozen vegetables in creative ways or indulging in a frozen dessert, full-on meals from the freezer section generally don't taste very good in my experience. Out of all the frozen brands I've tried, though, Marie Callender's might just be one of the best. I'm not saying that these meals are delicious or anything — just that they are generally more passable than the most budget-friendly frozen dinner options out there.

I sought out seven different Marie Callender's frozen dinners to get a better sense of what the brand has to offer, and I taste-tested all of them, ranking them from worst to best. The best-ranked of the bunch lack the blandness that's sometimes present in frozen meals and have an overall pleasant texture, while the worst-ranked tend to be more flavorless, watery, and sometimes even have a rubbery texture to them. Some of these dinners actually exceeded my expectations (which were, honestly, pretty low), while others seriously missed the mark. If you're feeling especially lazy or pinched for time, the best of these may not be a bad option, while you can feel safe leaving the worst of them behind.

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