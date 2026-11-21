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Happy turkey season! For those of us who are culinarily inclined, the be-all, end-all of foodie holidays is right around the corner — and, if you're anything like us, you already have detailed spreadsheets telling you when to put each dish in the oven on the big day. Are you planning on smoking your turkey this year? If you have a smoker, you should! The process can lend unparalleled flavor to the bird, and it's really not as hard to execute as it sounds.

Still, if you're new to smoking meat (or just want a refresher from a seasoned pro), you could probably use a few handy tips to make sure this Thanksgiving goes off without a hitch. We connected with Grant Pinkerton, owner and multi-award-winning pitmaster at Pinkerton's BBQ, to give us the inside scoop on some of his best practices for turkey smoking. If you want to avoid the last-minute panic that tends to ensue when you're embarking on a big cooking project for the first time, don't fret — you're in the right place.