This Affordable Vodka Contains Grass From A Rare Primeval Forest — And The Recipe Is Centuries Old
Poland is one of the largest vodka exporters in the world, and one of its most appreciated products is undoubtedly Żubrówka. Its story begins more than 500 years ago, and what makes this vodka special is a recipe completely intertwined with its history. All the way back to the 15th century, Polish nobility used to add some bison grass to the spirit to enhance the taste and because it was believed to be an aphrodisiac.
Nowadays, Żubrówka is aromatized with bison grass to bring a robust forest scent. The two species of grass that are used for the vodka's preparation grow naturally in the primeval Białowieża Forest, in northeastern Poland, and you need permission from the government to harvest them. The taste, in turn, reflects the essence of the forest, with herbal notes and a touch of spring flowers for a natural, fresh sip. Not surprisingly, it's among the 15 best value vodka brands according to experts.
Żubrówka Bison Grass delivers complex and unusual fragrances of bison grass, vanilla, lavender, almonds, and green apples. Despite this curated selection of pure, natural ingredients and its authentic origin, Żubrówka manages to be competitive in the market. In fact, it is fairly affordable. At Liquor Barn, a single bottle costs $19.99 to $26.99.
Żubrówka's full lineup is perfect for making a martini
Żubrówka has been recognized with many awards and distinctions. Apart from Bison Grass, the Polish brand has more vodkas to offer. For example, Biała, unlike Żubrówka Bison Grass, doesn't contain bison grass, and hence doesn't have grass flavor, but is rather clear and neutral. There is also Czarna, which is the only vodka made out of wheat (whilst other vodkas are all rye-based), delivering an amber profile and a warm and mildly sweet taste. Finally, there's also Fresh Żu, designed for a younger audience with a lower 30% ABV, mixing bison grass with fruit flavors for a light and fresh touch.
Having said that, if you ever ask for a Żubrówka without any other specifications, you'll be served the classic Bison Grass. As further confirmation of how highly appreciated this vodka is, it's included in Martha Stewart's favorite vodka brands to drink with company. However, if you don't feel like drinking vodka neat, using it in a Martini is one of the best ways to enjoy it. It even ranks among the 10 best vodkas for a Martini, as the herbal notes of bison grass will make an original twist to the classic Martini.