Poland is one of the largest vodka exporters in the world, and one of its most appreciated products is undoubtedly Żubrówka. Its story begins more than 500 years ago, and what makes this vodka special is a recipe completely intertwined with its history. All the way back to the 15th century, Polish nobility used to add some bison grass to the spirit to enhance the taste and because it was believed to be an aphrodisiac.

Nowadays, Żubrówka is aromatized with bison grass to bring a robust forest scent. The two species of grass that are used for the vodka's preparation grow naturally in the primeval Białowieża Forest, in northeastern Poland, and you need permission from the government to harvest them. The taste, in turn, reflects the essence of the forest, with herbal notes and a touch of spring flowers for a natural, fresh sip. Not surprisingly, it's among the 15 best value vodka brands according to experts.

Żubrówka Bison Grass delivers complex and unusual fragrances of bison grass, vanilla, lavender, almonds, and green apples. Despite this curated selection of pure, natural ingredients and its authentic origin, Żubrówka manages to be competitive in the market. In fact, it is fairly affordable. At Liquor Barn, a single bottle costs $19.99 to $26.99.