Publix and Trader Joe's are two beloved grocery chains with plenty to offer to their loyal customers. But for Tasting Table writer Samantha Maxwell, Trader Joe's "can't hold a candle" to the pub subs, fried chicken, and prepared sides from Publix. Though she writes that some of the pre-packaged sandwiches, wraps, and pasta salads from Trader Joe's are a good option, they don't beat the made-to-order sandwiches from Publix deli. As she points out, people often line up at lunch time to get their hands on a personalized Publix sub.

Other than its sandwiches, Publix also stands out for its fried chicken. It comes in a variety of cuts, from popcorn chicken and tenders to breast, wings, and thighs. On Reddit, many people rave about the spicy popcorn chicken in particular. One says, "the subs and fried chicken are legendary." And others also suggest the potato wedges or the red potato salad make the perfect sides. Aside from its deli offerings, Publix also has fresh sushi that Maxwell describes as: "Surprisingly tasty by grocery store standards."