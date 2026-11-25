There truly is no limit to what you can put into chili. Even ingredients that hail from entirely different cuisines have a spot in the simmering pot, especially if we're talking about gochujang. This Asian condiment is a flavor powerhouse in countless Korean dishes, and it can also be your key to much better chili.

Gochujang is a sweet and spicy Korean paste made primarily from fermented soybeans and chili powder. This gives it the most divine and intense flavor profile: It's sweet, spicy, with a tangy undertone that deepens everything it touches. In your chili, gochujang adds a subtle heat that isn't merely spicy or fiery, but rather layered with nuances that blend seamlessly into the spice-laden base. It takes this already complex dish to a whole other level, where every spoonful carries both cuisines' quintessential essence: Tex-Mex's rustic comfort, woven with Korean food's umami warmth.

A little goes a long way with gochujang, so you'd only need about ¼ cup for a whole pot of chili. You can add it right as you're sweating the aromatics and browning the meat so that this condiment's flavors will further penetrate the meat. Alternatively, try mixing the gochujang with other staple chili condiments for a richer, deeper broth.