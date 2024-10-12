Kimchi Jjigae Tastes Better With One Pork Upgrade

"Soup season" is an entity unto itself for a reason. Diehard soup lovers know that a truly memorable bowlful has the power to warm, to please, and to satisfy, which is definitely the case when it comes to kimchi jjigae. If you've never tried it before, kimchi jjigae (김치찌개) is a classic Korean dish – a rich, spicy, scarlet stew loaded with kimchi, tofu, and pork (we have a recipe for it here). It's all about the interplay of dimensional flavors: sweet-spicy gochujang, intense gochugaru chili flakes, funky kimchi, and meaty pork, which get cooked together over low heat for a long duration until they marry into a thick stew.

Traditionally, kimchi jjigae is a thrifty way for home cooks to use up a surplus of older, extra-sour fermented kimchi. In the name of thriftiness, the stew is also typically made with cheaper cuts of pork (our recipe uses pork tenderloin) or even Spam. To take this beloved comfort food to the next level, elevate it by swapping the lower-quality cuts with silky-soft pork belly. The luscious fat-to-meat ratio makes for a tender, naturally umami-flavored bite, transforming the role of pork in this meaty stew beyond just a utilitarian protein. In true kimchi jjigae form, this sumptuous upgrade still keeps it budget-friendly. On Amazon, pork belly runs for $6.99 per pound, not a far cry from pork tenderloin at $5.29 per pound, considering how relatively little of the ingredient is needed per batch of stew.