Why You Should Always Cure Pork Belly Before Cooking It

Pork belly is a deeply indulgent, delectable meat that melts in your mouth like butter. The secret to marrying the perfect flavors with the right texture lies in the curing process. We talked to Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, to learn more his curing tips for pork belly. Chef Parente and his wife, Cassie, who is also the co-owner and general manager of Clock Tower Grill, run the Clock Tower Farm. Not only do the Parentes raise lamb and pork on their farm, but they also grow fruits and vegetables as well as produce their own honey and maple syrup — so they are experts on making farm-to-table ingredients shine on the plate and in your mouth.

According to chef Parente, curing pork is a must. He says, "I like curing my pork belly because that process ... allows flavors to penetrate all the way into the meat and improves the texture, which can otherwise be tough." Parente uses a simple curing mixture of salt and maple syrup, the latter was likely produced on his farm. Parente says, "Curing [the pork belly] in salt and maple syrup creates a great sweet-and-savory flavor profile." Maple bacon, anyone? When it comes to cooking pork belly, there's no need to be intimidated, it just takes a little bit of patience and a good cure-blend.