Why You Should Consider Cooking Your Pork Belly Twice For Stir-Fry

There are many general tips for making the perfect stir-fry to consider, but here's what to do specifically when preparing pork belly. You'll use 1 pound of pork belly for every four servings (if you follow our recipe). Dice the pork belly into bite-sized pieces; then it's time to start the two-step cooking process. Start with boiling the pork belly for a couple of reasons. The cut of meat can be tough, so the boiling will tenderize it. Another perk is it will add more flavor to the pork, especially if you swap plain water with stock or add aromatics and seasonings to the pot. You'll boil the pork belly for just eight to 10 minutes, according to Jennine Rye.

Frying the pork belly afterwards is what makes the meat crispy in each delicious bite of stir-fry. First drain the pork, then add it to a wok or large frying pan with a bit of vegetable oil. It only takes six to eight minutes to turn the parboiled pork belly into crispy bites. Remove the pork from the pan and use the same pan to cook the rest of the stir-fry ingredients. Then return the pork to the pan towards the end of the process to let all of the flavors meld before it's time to serve and eat.