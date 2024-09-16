Don't Make This Mistake When Cooking Pork Belly In The Oven

While bone-in chicken or roast beef are classic choices for the oven, cooking pork belly in the oven is a little more complicated. The succulent, tender interior and crispy, crackly skin that have earned pork belly a high spot on our ranked list of pork cuts usually involves a couple of different cooking methods from smoking to grilling. However, oven-cooked pork belly is delicious with the right technique, and we've consulted an expert to help guide you through.

Rich Parente and his wife Cassie are restaurant and farm owners, raising the pigs that end up on customers' plates at their restaurant Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York State. Rich is also the executive chef, and has shed valuable insight about the dos and don'ts of cooking pork belly in the oven.

Parente starts with the don'ts: "Personally, I wouldn't just put a hunk of pork belly on a sheet pan and then go straight into the oven with it. All the fat would render out and it would get leathery." If you've never seen raw pork belly, it has a thick layer of fat overlying the meat underneath, which is responsible for its rich flavor and decadent textural contrast when cooked right.

The chef advises, "Because pork belly is so fatty and tough, it needs to be treated some way before cooking or cooked low-and-slow, so an oven braise is a great way to go." The idea is to tenderize and lock in moisture with a treatment before or during the pork belly's stint in the oven.