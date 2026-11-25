This High-Proof Kentucky Bourbon Is One Of The Smoothest You Can Spend $20 On
When thinking of 100-proof bourbons, it's unexpected to find a considerably smooth option, especially when it costs around $20. One bottle that we think deserves recognition in this category and price point is Glenmore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Placing third in our ranking of bourbons under $40 by smoothness for its nutty, vanilla, and toffee notes, it outranked bottles that cost significantly more. Bottled at 50% alcohol by volume (ABV), it's a high-proof whiskey, and the distillery's official tasting notes describe the bourbon as oak-forward, with notes of crème brûlée, toasted marshmallow, vanilla custard, caramelized sugar, and toasted pecan. For its proof, the finish is smooth with little aggressive spice or alcohol heat.
The Glenmore name has a long history in Kentucky whiskey, with the Owensboro distillery dating back to the 19th century. It distilled whiskey for over 120 years under the Glenmore Distillery name until 1992. When Sazerac acquired the site in 2009, it was modernized for production, bottling, and barrel aging for a variety of spirits. It is worth noting that the current bourbon is a new expression rather than a recreation of an original recipe, though it is inspired by a pre-Prohibition recipe and pays homage to the legendary distillery with its name.
Where to find Glenmore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and how to enjoy it
With a suggested retail price of $19.99, part of the appeal of Glenmore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is that it doesn't require much commitment. Released in September 2026 alongside a rye expression, the brand continues hitting shelves as distribution brings it to new retail locations, bars, and restaurants. At the time of writing, Liquor Cave in New Jersey lists Glenmore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey for $19.99, as does Ohio's OHLQ liquor, if you happen to be in The Buckeye State. Total Wine lists it for $18.99, though local pricing and inventory vary, and the site does not ship spirits.
As of publication, consumer reviews have yet to come in following this bourbon's fall 2026 release, but given the smooth nature of this expression, it should serve as a versatile pick for your bar shelf. Enjoy neat, over ice, or in a bourbon cocktail. The brand's official site suggests a Glenmore & Cola, a classic choice for this storied release. Between our favorable ranking of this bottle, the 100-proof strength, and the sub-$20 price tag, Glenmore makes a great choice for your next budget bourbon purchase. For those looking to explore the category more, our guides to the best bourbons for beginners and the best bourbons of 2025 are great places to start.