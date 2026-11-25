When thinking of 100-proof bourbons, it's unexpected to find a considerably smooth option, especially when it costs around $20. One bottle that we think deserves recognition in this category and price point is Glenmore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Placing third in our ranking of bourbons under $40 by smoothness for its nutty, vanilla, and toffee notes, it outranked bottles that cost significantly more. Bottled at 50% alcohol by volume (ABV), it's a high-proof whiskey, and the distillery's official tasting notes describe the bourbon as oak-forward, with notes of crème brûlée, toasted marshmallow, vanilla custard, caramelized sugar, and toasted pecan. For its proof, the finish is smooth with little aggressive spice or alcohol heat.

The Glenmore name has a long history in Kentucky whiskey, with the Owensboro distillery dating back to the 19th century. It distilled whiskey for over 120 years under the Glenmore Distillery name until 1992. When Sazerac acquired the site in 2009, it was modernized for production, bottling, and barrel aging for a variety of spirits. It is worth noting that the current bourbon is a new expression rather than a recreation of an original recipe, though it is inspired by a pre-Prohibition recipe and pays homage to the legendary distillery with its name.