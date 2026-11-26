Skip Costco: This Warehouse Grocery Chain Serves High-Quality Seafood For Less
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Warehouse shopping can be helpful when you're looking to stretch your meal dollars by buying in bulk. While Costco is a giant among warehouse grocery chains, there's another even more worthwhile spot for saving on seafood. Costco rival Sam's Club is one of a handful of grocery store chains that offer high quality fresh seafood, and, at a generally better price than Costco.
Grocery prices are just one of the things Sam's Club does better than Costco, particularly for seafood. Costco's portions also tend to be larger, which can make use and storage difficult as compared to the more manageable sized groceries from Sam's Club. Looking at the prices of specific seafood items, there's no contest when it comes to cost per pound.
For example, Costco's Kirkland Signature fresh farmed tilapia fillets retail for close to eight dollars a pound. In contrast, the farm-raised tilapia at Sam's Club is priced around $7.26 per pound. Kirkland Signature farmed U-15 white shrimp costs around $12.47 per pound, while Sam's Club's Member's Mark Jumbo Gulf Shrimp is typically about two dollars less per pound. Plus Sam's Club shoppers rave about the quality of the grocery chain's seafood in a number of reviews.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
What shoppers are saying about Sam's Club seafood
Exploring the differences in price-per-pound between the ahi tuna offered at Costco and Sam's Club, you'll want to skip Costco in favor of the more affordable fish at Sam's. Whereas Costco's massive 10-pound case comes out to about $17 per pound, its Sam's Club counterpart is about $9.17 per pound for a package of four wild caught portions. What's more, the Sam's Club version garnered a great deal more praise that Costco.
One Sam's Club shopper review enthused about the tuna's "great quality" and mentioned using the ahi for sashimi. Another reviewer described it as "good quality tuna and nicely cut portions." In contrast, some Costco shoppers complained about the taste and quality of the ahi tuna, citing an excess of silver skin and an unusual processed sort of flavor.
By the numbers, it's clear that Sam's Club tends to have better pricing than Costco in several areas. In fact, a recent test by Tasting Table compared the same delivery order at Sam's Club and Costco and the former was $30 cheaper. As seafood can often be a big ticket item, checking out the selection from Sam's Club for high quality and lower-priced products is a wise choice.