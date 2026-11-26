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Warehouse shopping can be helpful when you're looking to stretch your meal dollars by buying in bulk. While Costco is a giant among warehouse grocery chains, there's another even more worthwhile spot for saving on seafood. Costco rival Sam's Club is one of a handful of grocery store chains that offer high quality fresh seafood, and, at a generally better price than Costco.

Grocery prices are just one of the things Sam's Club does better than Costco, particularly for seafood. Costco's portions also tend to be larger, which can make use and storage difficult as compared to the more manageable sized groceries from Sam's Club. Looking at the prices of specific seafood items, there's no contest when it comes to cost per pound.

For example, Costco's Kirkland Signature fresh farmed tilapia fillets retail for close to eight dollars a pound. In contrast, the farm-raised tilapia at Sam's Club is priced around $7.26 per pound. Kirkland Signature farmed U-15 white shrimp costs around $12.47 per pound, while Sam's Club's Member's Mark Jumbo Gulf Shrimp is typically about two dollars less per pound. Plus Sam's Club shoppers rave about the quality of the grocery chain's seafood in a number of reviews.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.