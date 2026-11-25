Making pizza at home, you might have perfected the sauce, chosen gourmet toppings, and invested in the most state-of-the-art pizza oven. Yet, your homemade pizza doesn't taste like it's from a pizzeria. Giving the yeast at least 24 hours to cold-ferment your dough could be the missing piece in making a pizza that tastes authentic.

Fermentation is already part of pizza-dough making, as it's the process of allowing yeast to consume sugars and create carbon dioxide gas bubbles that inflate the dough. At the same time, yeast produces the flavor compounds that create the super-sour flavor associated with breads like sourdough. While it's possible to ferment dough for a few hours at a higher temperature, the cold-and-slow phase allows more complex characteristics to develop.

After mixing and kneading, place the dough in a cold environment like your fridge for at least 24 hours. When you pull the dough out, you can form it into balls for the second, room-temperature proof before shaping, topping, and firing. Alternatively, you can ball your dough after the first short room-temperature proof, then rest those balls in the fridge for a day to get those complex flavors.