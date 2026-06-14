Why Your Homemade Pizza Dough Doesn't Taste Like It's From A Pizzeria

As someone who worked in a pizzeria and considers themselves to be a pretty prolific home baker, I can say that making homemade pizza — and more specifically, pizza dough — is a character-building experience, especially if you don't make it on the regular. This is simply a dough that is usually better off left to the pros, whether that means buying store-bought pizza crusts or getting yours from a pizzeria. At the joint I worked at, we offered our raw sourdough pizza dough to customers for charitable donation. I can't tell you how many folks came in at the last minute to grab a couple of containers of dough because something catastrophic happened with their homemade batch or it just "didn't taste like you guys." But why is there such a difference between the taste of pizzeria dough and homemade dough?

The truth is, it comes down to an array of factors. Professional kitchens and pizzerias have a leg up on home bakers from a quality-control standpoint, as they prep in bulk, measure everything, and have worked it all down to a science, meaning the dough is replicable. These disparities may also differ by pizzeria. Ours, for example, was made with a well-matured sourdough starter, giving it a tangy and unique flavor specific to our yeast culture (and by proxy, our restaurant). Our crust also underwent a cold ferment — a maturation that occurs over the course of several days and improves the overall flavor of the dough, makes it easier to handle, and produces that golden, crisp yet chewy crust — which is not something that many home bakers satisfying an immediate craving for homemade pizza can make happen.