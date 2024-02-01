For The Lightest Neapolitan Pizza Dough, Don't Toss It Around

Neapolitan pizza has several defining characteristics, and the most instantly recognizable is the signature crust. With a tall, fluffy raised rim and thin, soft center, it is a pizza style unlike any other, and this is not accidental or coincidental. The Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, a non-profit organization founded in Naples in 1984, has a set of International Regulations for every aspect of Neapolitan pizza, including the crust. The regulations state that the diameter should be 35 centimeters or less with a cornicione (raised border). The center of the pizza should be around ¼ centimeter in height, and the crust "should deliver the flavor of well-prepared, baked bread."

To understand what it takes to make and shape the best Neapolitan pizza, we headed to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City to talk to pizza master Anthony Mangieri and watch him in action. His experience and deft dough handling make the art of Neapolitan pizza look easy, so we eagerly awaited his tips and techniques on what it takes to turn out a pizza with a perfectly light and crispy edge and tender middle. We learned that the dough itself and a proper rise are key, but so is the handling of the dough. There are two main ways to shape Neapolitan dough for the best pizza, and both require a combination of technique, practice, and care.