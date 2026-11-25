The Best Great Value Potato Chips On Store Shelves Outshine Original And BBQ
Avant-garde snack flavors have been having a moment for some time now, and one particular Walmart snack has risen to meet the shifting tide. In Tasting Table's ranking of 10 Great Value potato chips, the Chile Adobo flavor emerged as the tastiest flavor of 'em all.
The bag is covered in illustrations of tomatoes and red chili peppers, so it's no surprise that these chips are labeled as "medium hot." As we mentioned in our review, the chips are a solid dupe for Sabritas Adobadas, which come with a much higher comparative price. These made-in-Mexico chips capture the traditional Mexican marinated flavor, but Walmart's complex, well-balanced version does the same thing without the import price tag. We were similarly wowed by Great Value's Queso Ripple Chips (which nabbed the number two spot in our ranking) and Kettle Cooked Spicy Jalapeño Chips (which came in third), which also balanced dimensional flavor with a subtle yet impactful kick of spice. Still, for the most satisfyingly elevated tasting experience, the Chile Adobo delivers best.
For the unacquainted, adobo is an all-purpose seasoning ubiquitous to Latin food for its savory combination of garlic, oregano, turmeric, and black pepper. Adobo is customarily used to flavor meats, sauces, stews, and beans, but Walmart's creative chip flavor ushers this multipurpose seasoning into the snack realm. The chips' ingredients label lists tomato powder, garlic powder, onion powder, molasses, MSG, citric acid, and turmeric, which work in tandem to create a boldly tangy, umami juxtaposition that totally works.
Great Value Chile Adobo Crunchy Potato Chips are a bold, tangy snack that satisfies
In a previously published taste-test comparing different 16 store-brand potato chips, Walmart's private label Great Value Ripple Potato Chips swept the competition, beating out competitor grocery chain offerings with the best classic overall. Clearly, Walmart's chip brand can deliver satisfying results — and when it comes to the chain's flavor-dusted offerings, Walmart puts up a similarly impressive game.
We aren't the only ones loving this unique snack. Walmart customer reviews of Great Value Chile Adobo Crunchy Potato Chips echo our praise. "The flavor is mildly hot, but it has a lingering smokiness that's exceptionally delightful. The thickness and crunch are perfect for this store brand chip," one fan of the bag wrote. Others agree, "Spicy, tasty, exceeded expectations. Definitely not bland." It's worth noting that some commenters say the spiciness factor is a bit too intense for them so foodies with heat sensitivity may not find much to love in these chips. However, if some subtle heat is your thing, then the Chile Adobo flavor belongs on your radar for next-level snacking.
Plus, the price is right. An 8-ounce bag of Great Value Chile Adobo Crunchy Potato Chips currently costs just $1.82. We also appreciate that they're made without any artificial colors. To pack even more flavor into your snack, try dunking Great Value's Chile Adobo chips in this elote-style corn dip or this spicy black bean dip.