Avant-garde snack flavors have been having a moment for some time now, and one particular Walmart snack has risen to meet the shifting tide. In Tasting Table's ranking of 10 Great Value potato chips, the Chile Adobo flavor emerged as the tastiest flavor of 'em all.

The bag is covered in illustrations of tomatoes and red chili peppers, so it's no surprise that these chips are labeled as "medium hot." As we mentioned in our review, the chips are a solid dupe for Sabritas Adobadas, which come with a much higher comparative price. These made-in-Mexico chips capture the traditional Mexican marinated flavor, but Walmart's complex, well-balanced version does the same thing without the import price tag. We were similarly wowed by Great Value's Queso Ripple Chips (which nabbed the number two spot in our ranking) and Kettle Cooked Spicy Jalapeño Chips (which came in third), which also balanced dimensional flavor with a subtle yet impactful kick of spice. Still, for the most satisfyingly elevated tasting experience, the Chile Adobo delivers best.

For the unacquainted, adobo is an all-purpose seasoning ubiquitous to Latin food for its savory combination of garlic, oregano, turmeric, and black pepper. Adobo is customarily used to flavor meats, sauces, stews, and beans, but Walmart's creative chip flavor ushers this multipurpose seasoning into the snack realm. The chips' ingredients label lists tomato powder, garlic powder, onion powder, molasses, MSG, citric acid, and turmeric, which work in tandem to create a boldly tangy, umami juxtaposition that totally works.