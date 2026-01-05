Fans Say These Are The 6 Best Walmart Snacks To Cook In Your Air Fryer
You can use an air fryer to cook many things, from breakfast foods to vegetables to entire roast dinners. This is all thanks to a Dutch engineer called Fred van der Weij, who created the appliance for the first time using patented rapid air technology in 2006 — all because he wanted to create deliciously crispy food without excess oil. But one of the best uses of this wondrous modern appliance? Snacks, of course. Savory, crispy, deliciously satisfying snacks that are ready in minutes. And when better to grab those snacks than during the weekly grocery shop at Walmart?
Below, we've done you a solid by listing some of the very best Walmart snacks to cook in your air fryer — from tater tots to mini corn dogs to fried okra. We scanned through social media and Walmart's own reviews to find the very best ones. And don't worry if you don't have an air fryer, because you can even grab one of those during your weekly shop, too — Walmart stocks several models, from budget-friendly mini versions to more elaborate, multifunctional options.
Great Value Taters
If you're looking for customizable, freezer-friendly comfort food, frozen tater tots are a blank canvas for creativity. Since they were first introduced in the 1950s, people from around the world have come to enjoy them, thanks to how quick and simple they are to heat up and eat. The invention of the air fryer arguably took tater tots to the next level. This simple frozen potato snack got even crispier and even easier to prepare — what's not to love? That's why Walmart's Great Value Taters are a major hit with air fryer fans.
Shoppers say these tater tots are ready in just a few minutes in the air fryer, and they need very little intervention to make them taste great. Just open the drawer and pop them in and wait until they turn crispy and golden brown. However, some say that adding a bit of olive oil and seasoning can make them taste even better. They also believe that Walmart's Great Value version is just as good as any name brand in the air fryer, if not better, because they're more affordable.
Great Value Breaded Okra
Okra can be a little divisive. While many people love this grassy green fruit in dishes like soups, stews, and gumbo, others just can't get on board with its texture, which can be a little slimy. However, there is a way to enjoy okra without the risk of the slippery consistency: Breaded, bite-sized, air-fried okra is crispy, crunchy, and the perfect introduction to this versatile fruit for anyone feeling hesitant about the unique texture.
If you want to try it for yourself, you guessed it — Walmart sells bags of frozen breaded okra in its Great Value line. Many reviews say that they're great for popping in the air fryer when you want an alternative to French fries, especially if you throw them in with a little oil for extra crispiness. Some people say that air-fried okra is so good that they eat it straight from a bowl with their fingers while watching a movie, just like popcorn.
Great Value Cinnamon French Toast Sticks
The perfect French toast recipe is always a hit at brunch, but it will always take a little bit of time to whip up. We know it isn't exactly beef Wellington, but it still requires effort. You need to soak the bread before transferring it to the pan, and then ensure it's evenly cooked before serving it with your favorite toppings. And then there's the clean up, which isn't fun either. Let's be honest — sometimes, it's a heck of a lot easier to grab a bag of Walmart's Great Value Cinnamon French Toast Sticks and empty them into the air fryer basket.
It's not just easier, but you also get maximum taste for minimum effort. Many fans of the budget French toast sticks say they're one of the best foods you can put in your air fryer, period. After just a few minutes, you'll end up with a perfectly crispy, crunchy exterior and a soft, fluffy, light interior. Many say that all you need to do is add syrup for the ultimate quick and easy breakfast or brunch dish, but they work just as well on their own as a snack.
Great Value Mini Corn Dogs
You probably think of corn dogs as a summer carnival or state fair food. For many people, nothing beats walking around a fairground with a deep-fried sausage wrapped in cornbread on a stick. But these days, you don't actually have to head to the fair to enjoy a corn dog, and it doesn't have to be summer, either. At Walmart, the shelves are lined with different cook-from-home options, whether you're after mini corn dog bites or even vegan corn dogs, there is something for you.
Many customers say that the Great Value Mini Corn Dogs are not to be missed. They're especially ideal for an easy, quick, and satisfying snack, since frozen corn dogs are particularly delicious in the air fryer. Some shoppers say they're extra crunchy when air fried, and arguably even better than a regular-sized corn dog. If you want the ultimate meal or snack spread, some customers advise throwing in some Great Value Tater Tots in the air fryer alongside the corn dogs.
These mini corn dogs have some seriously enthusiastic fans. In fact, one TikTok user referred to air-frying the Great Value snack as a "life-changing experience."
Great Value Seasoned Potato Hash Brown Patties
Hash browns are an incredibly versatile food. Sure, they're great with breakfast foods or burgers, but they're also a super satisfying snack on their own. There are several different types of hash browns on Walmart shelves, but many argue that the Great Value Seasoned Potato Hash Brown Patties are among the best — especially if you air fry them.
Pop them in the air fryer for a few minutes, and you'll be pleasantly surprised by the super crispy, crunchy texture, oniony flavor, fluffy, flaky interior, and golden brown appearance. In fact, many reviewers say they taste just as good as — if not better than – the kind you can get at a fast-food drive-thru (and they're cheaper, too).
Plenty like to enjoy them as a snack, but they're also tasty with breakfast foods like eggs, bacon, and sausages, of course. According to Morganchompz, a foodie influencer who seems to have positioned herself as an authority on Walmart foods that are perfectly suited to the air fryer, these are "dangerously good."
Great Value Seasoned French Fried Potatoes
Last but not least, we have arguably one of the most unifying foods in the U.S.: French fries. That's not an exaggeration. According to Talker Research, the average American eats around 17 pounds of french fries every year. Some are fast-food fries or restaurant spuds, of course, but plenty will be bought from the store and cooked from frozen.
Some Walmart customers say that if you're looking for the perfect air fryer snack, you can't beat the store's Great Value Seasoned French Fried Potatoes. All they need is about 15 minutes to become nice and crispy in the air fryer, and they're already full of flavor thanks to the seasoned coating.
The classic straight-cut seasoned french fries are always a hit, but shoppers agree that most of the fries in the Great Value range are well-suited to the air fryer. If you're more of a waffle cut person, or maybe you prefer potato wedges, you won't be disappointed by those, either.
Methodology
Finding the best Walmart snacks to cook in your air fryer was a task that we took very seriously. After all, snacks are incredibly important. There's nothing worse than getting home from a long day, only to find that your kitchen is full of disappointing foods, or worse: snacks that take several steps to prepare.
Being able to open the freezer, spot a delicious bag of tater tots or seasoned fries, and have them ready in a few minutes is the ideal situation. That's why we trawled through social media feeds (on Reddit, YouTube, and TikTok) to find top reviews of Walmart's best air fryer-friendly snacks. We also, of course, went directly to the Walmart website to find the private label products that shoppers raved about and loved using in their air fryers. The result of that search is this list, and we hope you can agree that there's something for everyone.