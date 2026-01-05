Fans Say These Are The 6 Best Walmart Snacks To Cook In Your Air Fryer

You can use an air fryer to cook many things, from breakfast foods to vegetables to entire roast dinners. This is all thanks to a Dutch engineer called Fred van der Weij, who created the appliance for the first time using patented rapid air technology in 2006 — all because he wanted to create deliciously crispy food without excess oil. But one of the best uses of this wondrous modern appliance? Snacks, of course. Savory, crispy, deliciously satisfying snacks that are ready in minutes. And when better to grab those snacks than during the weekly grocery shop at Walmart?

Below, we've done you a solid by listing some of the very best Walmart snacks to cook in your air fryer — from tater tots to mini corn dogs to fried okra. We scanned through social media and Walmart's own reviews to find the very best ones. And don't worry if you don't have an air fryer, because you can even grab one of those during your weekly shop, too — Walmart stocks several models, from budget-friendly mini versions to more elaborate, multifunctional options.