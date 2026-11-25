As winter approaches, the falling temperatures and chance of frost can spell danger for your garden. Although there are some plants that will survive and even thrive during the colder months, many plants will be damaged or killed off completely. If you don't want all that care you've put into growing to go to waste, save some of the more sensitive plants by bringing them inside for the winter.

If your herbs or vegetables are already growing in baskets or pots, this is easily done. And it's even worth thinking ahead to winter when you first decide on where to plant tender herbs in particular. For vegetables that have been planted in a garden bed, bringing the plants indoors will require digging them up and potting them so that they can be moved. This can be useful in the case of tomatoes or peppers, if fruit hasn't finished ripening by the time that the weather starts getting cold.

Bringing plants inside means that you may be able to extend the growing season, continuing to pick fresh herbs and, in some cases, keep vegetables growing throughout winter. But be aware that not every plant brought indoors will keep growing or producing a harvest. Some can be kept alive in a dormant or semi-dormant state until spring, when they can be moved outside and encouraged to start growing again. The key benefit in these cases is not to maintain a winter harvest, but to save an established plant so you don't have to start from scratch the following year.