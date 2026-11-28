McDonald's Vs Chick-Fil-A: Which Chicken Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich Is Healthier?
With a breaded and deep-fried piece of chicken on a buttery biscuit, chicken breakfast sandwiches are a favorite across the fast food industry. That crisp, juicy, seasoned fried chicken and tender, crumbly biscuit make a perfect pair and need no accompaniment. Both McDonald's and Chick-fil-A's offerings come with no toppings by default, resulting in very similar sandwiches with similar nutritional profiles. There are, however, a few places where the two deviate, and for the majority of diners, the McDonald's McChicken Biscuit will likely come out as the healthier choice.
To get the bad news out of the way first, we'll start with the side of the nutrition facts where most customers like to see smaller numbers. From the top, the McDonald's chicken biscuit has 40 fewer calories than the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, boasting 420 to its 460. In terms of fat, McDonald's again pulls in front, with 20 grams to Chick-fil-A's 23. Neither sandwich contains any trans fats, but the Chick-fil-A offering is slightly better in terms of saturated fat, at 8 grams compared to 9 grams for McDonald's. Moving on to cholesterol, the difference of 10 milligrams goes to McDonald's, with 35 milligrams compared to Chick-fil-A's 45.
Two of the more stark differences between these sandwiches are found in the sodium and sugar content. The McChicken biscuit contains 1,090 milligrams of sodium and 1 gram of sugar. Chick-fil-A's Chicken Biscuit, on the other hand, contains 1,510 milligrams of sodium and 6 grams of sugar — that's about 38.5% more sodium and six times as much sugar.
McDonald's McChicken Biscuit is likely the healthier choice for most customers
As for the aspects of the nutrition facts that diners like to see on the higher end, well, the Chick-fil-A sandwich does manage to capture both of those by pretty decent margins. In terms of dietary fiber, the difference is only 1 gram — Chick-fil-A's biscuit has 2 grams to McDonald's 1 — but that is technically twice as much. Protein, too, leans heavily toward Chick-fil-A, with its chicken biscuit boasting about 36% more, at 19 grams to McDonald's 14.
In the end, the decision about which of these fast food breakfast sandwiches is best can only be made based on personal dietary goals and restrictions. For those who need to limit sodium intake, for example, the McDonald's biscuit is a clear choice. And for those prioritizing protein, Chick-fil-A offers considerably more, particularly if the door is opened to additions, as in the case of the chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit, the best on the menu according to our reviewers. That one goes all the way up to 27 grams of protein.
The McChicken Biscuit was one of the three McDonald's breakfast sandwiches better than the Egg McMuffin in our ranking, so it is perhaps no surprise that it has also turned out to be the winner here. The margins are, in many cases, however, fairly small, and both of these sandwiches can be a perfectly healthy part of a balanced diet.