With a breaded and deep-fried piece of chicken on a buttery biscuit, chicken breakfast sandwiches are a favorite across the fast food industry. That crisp, juicy, seasoned fried chicken and tender, crumbly biscuit make a perfect pair and need no accompaniment. Both McDonald's and Chick-fil-A's offerings come with no toppings by default, resulting in very similar sandwiches with similar nutritional profiles. There are, however, a few places where the two deviate, and for the majority of diners, the McDonald's McChicken Biscuit will likely come out as the healthier choice.

To get the bad news out of the way first, we'll start with the side of the nutrition facts where most customers like to see smaller numbers. From the top, the McDonald's chicken biscuit has 40 fewer calories than the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, boasting 420 to its 460. In terms of fat, McDonald's again pulls in front, with 20 grams to Chick-fil-A's 23. Neither sandwich contains any trans fats, but the Chick-fil-A offering is slightly better in terms of saturated fat, at 8 grams compared to 9 grams for McDonald's. Moving on to cholesterol, the difference of 10 milligrams goes to McDonald's, with 35 milligrams compared to Chick-fil-A's 45.

Two of the more stark differences between these sandwiches are found in the sodium and sugar content. The McChicken biscuit contains 1,090 milligrams of sodium and 1 gram of sugar. Chick-fil-A's Chicken Biscuit, on the other hand, contains 1,510 milligrams of sodium and 6 grams of sugar — that's about 38.5% more sodium and six times as much sugar.