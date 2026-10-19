The 3 McDonald's Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches Worth Ordering Over The Classic Egg McMuffin

The Egg McMuffin is an iconic breakfast sandwich. When it arrived on the scene in the 1970s, it was a revelation in the fast food industry. While not technically the first fast food breakfast sandwich, it is still widely considered to have been the offering that began to popularize breakfast across the quick-service restaurant industry. The Eggs-Benedict-like sandwich — with eggs, Canadian bacon, and a slice of melty American cheese in place of Hollandaise sauce — has stood the test of time, keeping its spot as one of McDonald's flagship breakfast offerings. Despite its fame, however, it may not be the best breakfast on the menu. According to our ranking of the McDonald's breakfast sandwiches, it actually came in pretty close to the bottom — number six out of seven — bested by three different biscuit-based offerings: the McChicken Biscuit, Egg Cheese Biscuit, and Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit.

The reviewer in this ranking was turned off by the Egg McMuffin from the start. Straight out of the wrapper, the sandwich smelled like deli meat to them, with what they deemed an overly thick slice of Canadian bacon overwhelming every textural and aromatic element. Even the English muffin, one of McDonald's breakfast hallmarks, was lost to that slice of ham-like Canadian bacon. Admittedly, for those who enjoy ham as a breakfast meat, though, the sandwich might be great. It clearly still has enough fans to keep its spot on the menu. Then again, it is hard to argue with swapping out that muffin for a nice buttery biscuit, as in those three aforementioned higher-ranked Mickey D's breakfast sandwiches.