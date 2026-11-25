CorningWare and Pyrex are highly treasured finds for vintage dishware collectors. If you love the sturdy construction and nostalgia of these retro designs, another brand name worth seeking out is Hazel Atlas. Hazel Atlas's charming Kitchen Aids pattern was popular in 1950s America, and if you are lucky, you might find pieces displaying this cute, graphic pattern at your local thrift stores or yard sales.

Hazel Atlas's Kitchen Aids pattern is made using the company's signature Platonite process, which offers a similar beautiful translucence that makes milk glass desirable but with the sturdiness needed for daily use. Hazel Atlas patented Platonite in 1936, and around this time, the brand became a household staple. It largely focused on substance over style, creating economical, hardy items like its Platonite dishware and mason jars for canning.

However, aesthetics weren't totally out of consideration. The company's Kitchen Aids pattern exemplifies Hazel Atlas's commitment to both form and function. It depicts homey designs of kitchen staples like coffee makers, tea kettles, spatulas, pots, and soup tureens, which were fired onto the company's creamy, opaque Platonite. The designs come in colors like turquoise, brown, orange, red, and blue, and the Kitchen Aids pattern appears on everything from teacups to mixing bowls to coffee mugs.