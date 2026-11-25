It's Not Pyrex, But Collectors Adore This Vintage Glassware For Its Colorful 'Kitchen Aids' Pattern
CorningWare and Pyrex are highly treasured finds for vintage dishware collectors. If you love the sturdy construction and nostalgia of these retro designs, another brand name worth seeking out is Hazel Atlas. Hazel Atlas's charming Kitchen Aids pattern was popular in 1950s America, and if you are lucky, you might find pieces displaying this cute, graphic pattern at your local thrift stores or yard sales.
Hazel Atlas's Kitchen Aids pattern is made using the company's signature Platonite process, which offers a similar beautiful translucence that makes milk glass desirable but with the sturdiness needed for daily use. Hazel Atlas patented Platonite in 1936, and around this time, the brand became a household staple. It largely focused on substance over style, creating economical, hardy items like its Platonite dishware and mason jars for canning.
However, aesthetics weren't totally out of consideration. The company's Kitchen Aids pattern exemplifies Hazel Atlas's commitment to both form and function. It depicts homey designs of kitchen staples like coffee makers, tea kettles, spatulas, pots, and soup tureens, which were fired onto the company's creamy, opaque Platonite. The designs come in colors like turquoise, brown, orange, red, and blue, and the Kitchen Aids pattern appears on everything from teacups to mixing bowls to coffee mugs.
How to identify authentic Hazel Atlas dishware
You can find Hazel Atlas's Kitchen Aids dishware online on sites like eBay, Etsy, and Facebook Marketplace. Many people also find pieces at estate sales, yard sales, and thrift stores, paying anywhere from $20 to $30 per item, with larger items like mixing bowls going for up to $60 or more. Some colors are quite difficult to find, with turquoise Kitchen Aids dishes often being the easiest to source.
If you want to know whether you are looking at authentic Hazel Atlas glassware, turn the piece over and look for the company's logo: an "H" with an "A" inside the H's lower half. Look for creamy, translucent white dishes with simplified patterns of kitchen items alongside the exterior. If you're lucky enough to score a piece, treat it gently, avoid rough scouring, and don't put it in the dishwasher.
Although Hazel Atlas halted production in 1964, its vintage dishware is still trendy and beloved among collectors. Collectors in glassware groups share Hazel Atlas finds excitedly and offer tips for finding authentic pieces. From mid-century patterns like Kitchen Aids to 1940s designs like Royal Lace, Hazel Atlas offers a special look into American history and how previous generations lived and dined.