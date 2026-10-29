The Rare 1960s Pyrex Set To Look Out For At Thrift Stores (It's Not Another Casserole Dish)

Whether you're a casual collector of vintage Pyrex or visit estate sales and antique stores every weekend trying to score a rare find, you likely have a bucket list of patterns you search for. If so, there's one somewhat rare 1960s Pyrex pattern that should be added to your must-have list ASAP. The Rainbow Stripes bowls feature a delightfully minimalist, pastel-hued design that will add whimsy and value to your kitchenware repertoire.

These bowls were introduced in 1965 and produced until around 1967. They feature a white rim and alternating rows of thick and thin horizontal colored stripes. The pattern ends in a wide band of color that fills the narrow bottom of the bowl. Unlike Pyrex Cinderella mixing bowls, these do not have a pouring spout.

The interesting thing about this pattern is that the bowls were manufactured in four colors but sold as a set of three: a 1 ½ pint pink-striped mixing bowl, a 1 ½ quart bowl in tan stripes, and a blue-striped 2 ½ quart bowl. A yellow-striped mixing bowl was later released in the same sizes and could be purchased on its own to complete the line. Customers could also purchase bowls individually to build their own custom set. The next time you're at a thrift store, keep an eye out for the Rainbow Stripes, which, contrary to many valuable Pyrex dishes, aren't designed for baking casseroles.