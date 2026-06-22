15 Rare And Valuable Pyrex Dishes That Are Must-Have Thrift Finds
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Collecting vintage Pyrex can be rewarding, whether you're displaying them privately at home or hoping to resell the dishes later. As you comb through online listings, estate sales, and thrift stores hoping to score an amazing find, it's important to know how to recognize rare Pyrex dishes that could be worth a small fortune, and the factors that determine how valuable each one is. First, make sure you know how to tell if you're purchasing vintage Pyrex pieces. Genuine wares are marked on the bottom with the Pyrex name along with numbers indicating the type of dish and the volume it will hold.
You should also familiarize yourself with the most valuable shapes, patterns, and colors that were manufactured over the years. The value of each piece depends on its age and condition as well as its size, type, and design. Certain designs on certain types of dishes are worth far more than the same pattern on a different piece. Unique shapes, such as the '"UFO" SuperDeluxe Casserole, may be more sought after than others.
Promotional designs, seasonal collections, and dishes produced for a stamp redemption program, like the Blue Dianthus Cinderella bowl set, are rarer and more sought after than those mass-produced and sold at stores. Limited-edition pieces or patterns and full sets and dishes that come with their original accessories or boxes may also fetch more when sold. If you're planning to buy (or sell) a vintage Pyrex dish, it's a good idea to look at completed auctions to get a sense of its potential high and low values. You can also keep an eye out for these 15 rare and valuable Pyrex designs you should always grab at thrift stores.
Turquoise Golden Birds Space-Saver Casserole
This dish is a rectangular, 2-quart Space-Saver Casserole manufactured in the 1960s. It is turquoise with a gold bird pattern typically called the Bluebird pattern. It is marked with a 575 on the bottom, and can be worth between $6,000 and $7,000. In fact, on March 20, 2026, a near-mint condition dish sold on eBay for $6,600, and another sold on Etsy for $10,974.26 CAD, or $7,840.83 USD.
Fleur De Lis Casserole
This is one of the most rare Pyrex designs, and was manufactured in goldenrod, blue, red, and green dishes in a variety of types and shapes. The dishes are marked 475 on the underside, and the casseroles come with a cradle and matching lid. If you find one for a good price, snatch it up quickly – a red Pyrex Fleur De Lis casserole dish with a cradle sold for $6,100 on eBay on May 31, 2026.
Lucky In Love Casserole
One of the most in-demand vintage Pyrex designs, this incredibly rare 1959 pattern may have been a test design or a limited-edition dish. It features pink hearts and a green grass and shamrocks pattern on a white, 1-quart casserole dish. It's marked with a 473 on the bottom and could be worth between $4,000 and $10,000 depending on the design and condition. A Goodwill auction garnered $5,994 for the dish in August of 2017.
Clover Berry Cinderella Casserole
The rare 2.5-quart Clover Berry casserole dish is turquoise with a gold pattern and is marked with a 475 on the bottom. Manufactured in the 1960s, it was a limited-edition design that was so rare, it didn't even have a formal name and was dubbed "Clover Berry" by collectors. A piece in good condition could be worth between $5,000 and $6,000. One was sold by Goodwill in 2023 for $5,501.
Green Oak Leaf Opal Ware Loaf Pan
Pyrex manufactured Opal Ware between the 1940s and 1980s while it was still part of the Corning company. This white loaf pan is stamped with 505B on the bottom and is one of the rarest shapes in the line. Unofficially known as "Green Oak Leaf," it was likely produced in 1965 and features a dark teal leaf pattern on the lid. A mint-condition loaf pan sold on eBay for $3,500 on May 30, 2026.
Zodiac Nemacolin Country Club Casserole
This rare design was manufactured as a custom promotional piece for the Nemacolin Country Club in 1963. The dishes were given away at the club's banquet, and there are very few remaining to date. It is a white 2.5-quart round casserole dish with a brown zodiac design running around the sides and a clear glass lid, stamped with 475 on the bottom. One of these dishes sold for $3,500 on eBay on April 4, 2026.
Starburst Cinderella Casserole
Introduced in 1960, this 2-quart turquoise Cinderella Space-Saver casserole dish features a gold atomic starburst design. It originally came with a double candle warmer and cradle. These typically sell for $600 to $1,500 depending on condition and color. One sold for $999.99 on eBay on March 22, 2026, and there is currently a piece listed on the site for $1,150. You can also find one for sale on Mercari for $1,400.
Pink Duchess Casserole
A highly sought after piece, the Pink Duchess is a round casserole dish in a delicate, pale pink with a metallic floral design. Manufactured as a promotional dish in collaboration with Stanley hostess parties, it came with a one-candle warming stand and clear glass lid. One dish sold on eBay for $2,000 on May 21, 2026, but you may luck out and find one at a yard sale or thrift store for much less.
Blue Dianthus Cinderella Mixing Bowls
Not much is known about this super rare Pyrex find. A limited test-run pattern produced in 1963, these cornflower blue and white bowls feature delicate flowers and stems. There are only a few sets featuring this design in existence: Cinderella bowls and a three-piece casserole set. However, the Daisy Colonial or Blue Mist design is similar, but in a much darker blue. On June 14, 2026, one bowl alone sold for $1,625 on eBay.
'UFO' Super DeLuxe Casserole
The Super DeLuxe Casserole is a round 2-quart turquoise casserole dish with a brass lid and stand released in 1956. A promotional item with a limited run, it's sought after for its unique appearance, and collectors have named it the "UFO." One sold for $2,174.63 CAD ($1,549.32 USD) on Etsy, and another on May 7, 2026, for $819 on eBay. There is also one listed for $1,049 on eBay currently.
Atomic Eyes or Hot 'N' Cold Chip and Dip Bowls
The highly sought after Atomic Eyes pattern, sometimes just called "Eyes," was used on Pyrex Hot 'N' Cold Chip and Dip sets in the 1950s. One of the first Pyrex Chip and Dip sets, it featured large and small mixing bowls on a metal stand. You can find the individual bowls for sale online, but a complete set could fetch as much as $1,400. In fact, one was sold on eBay for $1,150 recently.
Gooseberry Cinderella Mixing Bowls
Pyrex Cinderella Mixing Bowls were nesting bowls with spouts that typically came in sets of four. Introduced in 1957, they were manufactured in a range of designs and colors, including the popular Gooseberry design. The most rare and valuable Gooseberry colors are yellow and black, coral, and duck egg blue, which have sold for $1,200 to $1,400 on eBay.
Pumpkin Butterprint or Amish pattern Cinderella Bowls
This pattern, known as Butterprint or Amish, was released in 1957 on the Cinderella Mixing Bowls. It features Amish-style figures harvesting wheat, along with sheaves of wheat and roosters. It was manufactured in a range of colors, but the pumpkin or orange color is the most popular and potentially valuable. This color was only offered in the 1965 S&H Green Stamp catalog. A set of four bowls sold on eBay for $1,400 on May 16, 2026.
Pink Stems Casserole
Pink Stems is a rare, mysterious, 1962 Pyrex pattern. Potentially a limited-edition, stamp redemption, or promotional design, it features a repeating pattern of white leaves and stems on a dark pink oval casserole with a clear glass lid. Its limited run, unique color, and cute pattern make it a popular collector's item. This dish has sold on eBay for between $1,000 and $1,150 in the past, and one is currently listed for $695.
Snowflake Casserole
This pattern was introduced in 1956 and originally manufactured in turquoise on an Opal Ware rectangular casserole dish with a clear glass lid. It was later produced in white on turquoise and white on black, although Pyrex dishes manufactured in other countries featured different color schemes. A rare white on turquoise casserole is listed on eBay for $888.88, and a white casserole with a pink snowflake design manufactured in Argentina sold for $960 on May 6, 2026.