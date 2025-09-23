If You Have This Rare Pyrex Dish From The Late '60s, It Could Be Worth A Small Fortune

Avid collectors of vintage cookware scour thrift stores and online "replacement parts" venues for that once-in-a-lifetime chance to find rare, collectable pieces. The thrill of the hunt, an affinity for 1960s style, or a major wash of nostalgia, inevitably leads to the world of Pyrex. Alternatively branded as Corning or Corelle, depending on the decade, these dishes indisputably reigned in American kitchens of yesteryear. One particular pattern, though once common, is now considered very collectible: the Pyrex Daisy collection, also known as Golden Sunflower Daisy. Some pieces could even be worth a small fortune.

The warm, whimsical daisy pattern epitomizes what vintage cookware collectors call the "golden era" of Pyrex. Designed by Cynthia S. Gerow and produced from 1968 through 1973, Daisy pieces feature bold shades of orange and yellow with oversized daisy motifs on either the lids or on the body, based on the type of piece and when it was produced. The Daisy line was released as part of the Pyrex promotional pattern series and some pieces included wicker baskets. Individual pieces retailed at the time for roughly $5 to $6.

Now, more than 50 years later, collectors have boosted that price tag considerably. Rare sets, including two lidded casserole dishes in the 471 and 473 line, reportedly sold on eBay for over $5,000. Granted, similar pieces list for far less — but often have imperfections or missing lids. Whether Pyrex is super valuable or in-demand depends on condition, rarity, and whether a specific collector just can't live without a certain piece.